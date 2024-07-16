6 found dead in Bangkok luxury hotel after suspected poisoning, Thai PM orders probe

Six people were found dead in a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Thailand following a case of suspected poisoning on Jul. 16.

According to Bangkok-based news site Khaosod English, police were alerted to the incident at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in the Pathumwan district.

Authorities found three men and three women dead. They were American and Vietnamese nationals aged between 37 and 56.

Found on fifth floor of hotel, with room door open and luggages packed

The bodies were first discovered in a hotel room on the fifth floor of the hotel.

Authorities also found tea and coffee beverages which appeared to have been consumed.

The door of the room was reportedly left open, with the guests' luggages packed.

They had been expected to check out of the hotel on Jul. 16, according to Khaosod English.

Suspected poisoning

All six people did not suffer any wounds, and no signs of struggle were found.

Thai police reportedly suspect that it could be a case of poisoning.

The bodies will be taken to a hospital for autopsy.

According to Khaosod English, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has visited the location and instructed relevant authorities to carry out an urgent probe into the case.

Thai police dismiss earlier reports of alleged shooting

Local media had reported earlier that there had been an alleged shooting resulting in the deaths of the six people.

An anonymous Thai police official who spoke to Reuters dismissed such reports, saying that there had been "no signs of shooting" at the location.

A tour guide was taken to Lumpini Police Station for questioning, reported Khaosod English.

Top photos via Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok/Facebook & Wayne Hay/X