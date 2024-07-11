S'porean woman, 41, injured after falling while hiking Mount Kinabalu in M'sia

A 41-year-old Singaporean woman was injured on Jul. 11 while on a hike at Mount Kinabalu in Sabah, east Malaysia.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), she had fallen and broke her ankle at KM8.3 of the Summit Trail while descending the mountain at 8am.

Assisted by multiple rescue teams

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre officer Riki Mohan Singh Ramday said they were alerted to the incident at 8:06am.

Multiple rescue teams were dispatched, including the Sabah Parks Search and Rescue team and the Mountain Search and Rescue Team (Mosar).

According to NST, Riki Mohan said that the woman was revealed to have fractured her left ankle, based on an observed deformity.

The Mosar team had immediately administered initial treatment to stabilise her condition.

She was later carried down to Timpohon Gate, the starting point of Mount Kinabalu, with a Robinson stretcher.

Top photo via Canva