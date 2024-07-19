S'porean ex-taxi driver, who murdered wife's lover in JB in 2013, says he wants to be hanged to death

A Singaporean man charged with murdering his wife's lover in 2013 has requested the Federal Court in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, to uphold his death sentence.

Quah Tee Keon, a former taxi driver, withdrew the application for a review of his death penalty.

"I don't want to ask for clemency. I only ask to be hanged to death. Thank you," the 56-year-old man said, as quoted by Berita Harian.

A panel of judges cancelled Quah's review application upon his request, maintaining his death sentence.

Stabbed wife's lover to death

According to Oriental Daily, on Oct. 13, 2013, Quah found his wife and her boyfriend, Chinese national Ruan Chao Qiang, in the same bed as her at her family's house in Bera, Pahang.

Blinded with fury, Quah stabbed his wife's lover to death with a knife. He also severely wounded his wife, Loong Mei Ling, in the neck, hands, and back.

Their eldest son who was six years old at that time reportedly witnessed the crime.

Ruan and Loong were said to be former colleagues in Singapore.

Loong, who is Quah's second wife, claimed that she returned to her hometown in Pahang with their three sons as Quah had physically abused her.

Their former neighbours in Toa Payoh said they could often hear loud arguments between the couple.

Quah was on the run for two weeks after the crime before surrendering to the police in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 28, 2013.

Top image via Oriental Daily.