Woman, 25 & man, 42, both S'poreans, jailed in Vietnam for stealing LV & Gucci bags & purses

A Singaporean couple has been jailed in Vietnam for stealing branded bags and purses from malls in Ho Chi Minh city.

According to Vietnamese media, Shawn Han, 42, was sentenced to three years and six months in jail, while his partner Loh Su Yi, 25, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Performed seven heists from Aug. 6 to 9, 2023

In 2023, both of them had arrived in Vietnam, where they planned to steal valuables to bring back to Singapore to sell.

The modus operandi: Loh would distract the employees by talking to them, while Han would steal the items and bring them back to their hotel.

Between Aug. 6 and 9, 2023, the couple performed seven heists at various mall in District 1 of Ho Chi Minh city.

They were eventually caught on Aug. 9, 2023, while swiping a Louis Vuitton bag worth VND29 million (S$1,540) from Union Square Mall in District 1.

Employees had spotted them and called the police.

A search of their hotel room eventually found seven more bags and purses from Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Gucci.

The total value of their stolen goods amounted to VND102 million (S$5,400).

Han confessed, Loh initially denied

While in court on Jul. 18, 2024, Han reportedly confessed, while Loh initially denied her actions.

She said she had only talked to store employees for the purpose of buying goods, not to help her boyfriend commit crimes.

However, she eventually admitted to her deeds after the judge cited camera images and other evidence that emerged in the course of investigations.

Both of them later expressed remorse and apologised to the authorities.

They also pleaded for light sentences so that they can return to their families soon.

