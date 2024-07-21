Back

Woman, 25 & man, 42, both S'poreans, jailed in Vietnam for stealing LV & Gucci bags & purses

They planned to sell the ill-gotten goods in Singapore.

Matthias Ang | July 21, 2024, 03:13 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Singaporean couple has been jailed in Vietnam for stealing branded bags and purses from malls in Ho Chi Minh city.

According to Vietnamese media, Shawn Han, 42, was sentenced to three years and six months in jail, while his partner Loh Su Yi, 25, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Performed seven heists from Aug. 6 to 9, 2023

In 2023, both of them had arrived in Vietnam, where they planned to steal valuables to bring back to Singapore to sell.

The modus operandi: Loh would distract the employees by talking to them, while Han would steal the items and bring them back to their hotel.

Between Aug. 6 and 9, 2023, the couple performed seven heists at various mall in District 1 of Ho Chi Minh city.

They were eventually caught on Aug. 9, 2023, while swiping a Louis Vuitton bag worth VND29 million (S$1,540) from Union Square Mall in District 1.

Employees had spotted them and called the police.

A search of their hotel room eventually found seven more bags and purses from Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Gucci.

The total value of their stolen goods amounted to VND102 million (S$5,400).

Han confessed, Loh initially denied

While in court on Jul. 18, 2024, Han reportedly confessed, while Loh initially denied her actions.

She said she had only talked to store employees for the purpose of buying goods, not to help her boyfriend commit crimes.

However, she eventually admitted to her deeds after the judge cited camera images and other evidence that emerged in the course of investigations.

Both of them later expressed remorse and apologised to the authorities.

They also pleaded for light sentences so that they can return to their families soon.

Top image via VNExpress

East Coast Park areas B & E now open for land activities after oil spill cleanup, waters still off-limits

There is a need to ensure water quality has returned to normal before water activities can resume.

July 22, 2024, 01:23 PM

World reacts as Biden quits US presidential election race

Many expressed their gratitude to Biden.

July 22, 2024, 01:07 PM

Stray Kids S'pore concert tickets priced from S$168 to S$348

Bye bye $$$.

July 22, 2024, 01:01 PM

M'sian coast guard detains oil tanker involved in collision near Pedra Branca

An oil spill was detected at the site of the collision.

July 22, 2024, 12:37 PM

S'porean man suffers big blisters on back from cupping during S$574 massage package in JB

Luckily we can't look at our own back.

July 22, 2024, 12:00 PM

Japanese Garden in Jurong to reopen in Sep. 2024 with S'pore's largest water lily collection

It will also feature scenic boardwalks and curated gardens.

July 22, 2024, 11:50 AM

Pomeranian puppy goes missing at Sembawang, owner offering S$1,800 for safe return

:'(

July 22, 2024, 09:46 AM

US President Joe Biden quits 2024 presidential race

He endorsed Kamala Harris, the current U.S. Vice President.

July 22, 2024, 03:04 AM

Police officer shot dead in Bangkok standoff with man who took his own children hostage

He was shot multiple times in his chest and left hand.

July 21, 2024, 09:46 PM

HDB resident grows 1.22kg Japanese rock melon along corridor, shares tips on getting sweet fruit

The Singapore climate is agreeable enough to grow melons.

July 21, 2024, 09:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.