S'porean Zeng Jian, 27, advances to table tennis women's singles round of 32 at Paris Olympics

Singaporean paddler Zeng Jian, 27, has advanced to the next round in the table tennis women's singles at the 2024 Olympics.

She defeated Croatia's Ivana Malobabic 4-3 during their match.

While Zeng took the first two matches in a row, she ceded the third game to Malobabic before winning the fourth.

Malobabic won the fifth and sixth matches, and Zeng rounded up the match by winning 11-5 in the final game.

The game of the match also featured a 42-stroke long rally — the longest rally in the women's singles event so far.

She will be competing in the round of 32, which will take place on Jul. 30 and 31.

Top photos from Team Singapore & Singapore Table Tennis Association