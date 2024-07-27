S’pore is top destination for 1st-time solo travellers in Southeast Asia: Lonely Planet

Singapore has been named one of the best places for solo travellers in Southeast Asia.

According to travel guide website Lonely Planet on Jul. 12, Singapore is noted for its safety, accessibility, infrastructure, and an English-speaking population.

The list includes seven of the best Southeast Asian destinations for solo travellers and other top-ranking destinations, such as Malaysia and Vietnam.

Safety, ease of access and English speakers

Lonely Planet described Singapore as the best for first-time solo travellers.

Although "commonly relegated as a layover bucket list" destination, it praised the country for its "magnificent attractions", among other features.

While it highlighted that tourists may find Singapore expensive, Lonely Planet stated this is easily resolved by eating at affordable hawker centres around the island.

The list also noted that a trip on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) costs an average of S$2 and that public transport is well-connected, making it easier to access most places.

Lonely Planet added that although Singapore might be easily dismissed as only a place to eat and shop, cultural gems are hidden everywhere.

This includes Thian Hock Keng, the oldest Chinese temple, the Sultan Mosque, and the "gothic" Parkview Square, all of which are free to visit.

The list also praised for Singapore as being supported by "outstanding infrastructure and safety, English-speaking locals and densely-packed easy-to-reach attractions".

This makes it more attractive for solo travellers who may want to ease themselves into the Southeast Asian region, Lonely Planet said.

Followed by Penang and Da Nang

Other cities included the Malaysian state, Penang, for its street food and street art scene, and Da Nang in central Vietnam city for its laidback beaches and cafes.

In a recent Forbes Advisor report on Jul. 11, Singapore was also ranked the safest city for tourists, while Caracas, Venezuela was named the riskiest city.

Singapore was named the safest city for having the lowest risks when it comes to natural disasters, health security, infrastructure security and digital security.

Top photo via Canva