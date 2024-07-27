Back

S’pore is top destination for 1st-time solo travellers in Southeast Asia: Lonely Planet

Yay.

Seri Mazliana | July 27, 2024, 10:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore has been named one of the best places for solo travellers in Southeast Asia.

According to travel guide website Lonely Planet on Jul. 12, Singapore is noted for its safety, accessibility, infrastructure, and an English-speaking population.

The list includes seven of the best Southeast Asian destinations for solo travellers and other top-ranking destinations, such as Malaysia and Vietnam.

Safety, ease of access and English speakers

Lonely Planet described Singapore as the best for first-time solo travellers.

Although "commonly relegated as a layover bucket list" destination, it praised the country for its "magnificent attractions", among other features.

While it highlighted that tourists may find Singapore expensive, Lonely Planet stated this is easily resolved by eating at affordable hawker centres around the island.

The list also noted that a trip on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) costs an average of S$2 and that public transport is well-connected, making it easier to access most places.

Lonely Planet added that although Singapore might be easily dismissed as only a place to eat and shop, cultural gems are hidden everywhere.

This includes Thian Hock Keng, the oldest Chinese temple, the Sultan Mosque, and the "gothic" Parkview Square, all of which are free to visit.

The list also praised for Singapore as being supported by "outstanding infrastructure and safety, English-speaking locals and densely-packed easy-to-reach attractions".

This makes it more attractive for solo travellers who may want to ease themselves into the Southeast Asian region, Lonely Planet said.

Followed by Penang and Da Nang

Other cities included the Malaysian state, Penang, for its street food and street art scene, and Da Nang in central Vietnam city for its laidback beaches and cafes.

In a recent Forbes Advisor report on Jul. 11, Singapore was also ranked the safest city for tourists, while Caracas, Venezuela was named the riskiest city.

Singapore was named the safest city for having the lowest risks when it comes to natural disasters, health security, infrastructure security and digital security.

Top photo via Canva

Footballer Danelle Tan shares her journey to going pro & her hopes for equal opportunity in sports

There’s more than one set path.

July 27, 2024, 10:50 AM

'Nothing is a sacred cow': Calvin Cheng on sale of Income Insurance to German insurer

He said that Income no longer plays the same role that it did at the time of its inception.

July 27, 2024, 10:15 AM

Visitor to S'pore accuses taxi driver of overcharging by driving 39.2km from Novena to Changi Airport

A 20-minute ride somehow became a 40-minute one.

July 27, 2024, 03:28 AM

Another Sengkang flat sells for S$1 million, while Punggol flat sells for all-time high of S$1.228 million

Northeast emerging as a popular choice.

July 26, 2024, 07:33 PM

Anglers release large critically endangered shark seen in waters off southern S'pore

The shark is believed to be more than 3m long.

July 26, 2024, 07:23 PM

Car turning out of Sengkang hospital hits woman, 39, driver, 72, takes her to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 26, 2024, 07:08 PM

France high-speed rail disrupted by arson hours before Paris Olympics start

Around 800,000 passengers were affected.

July 26, 2024, 07:02 PM

Elderly man, 78, reported missing, later found dead in Ghim Moh HDB flat

RIP.

July 26, 2024, 06:51 PM

'We're going to do everything we can': Barack & Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris for president

She thanked them for their "words" and "friendship over the years".

July 26, 2024, 06:40 PM

Japan exploring dual pricing system, higher prices for tourists amid surge in tourism

$$$.

July 26, 2024, 05:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.