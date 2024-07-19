Back

S'pore ranked world's safest city for tourists, Yangon & Manila among most dangerous: Forbes

The study scored Singapore 0 out of 100 in danger level.

Keyla Supharta | July 19, 2024, 01:01 PM

Singapore is the safest city for tourists in the world, according to a study on travel insurance for American citizens by Forbes Advisor.

"To uncover the most and least risky cities for tourists, Forbes Advisor compared 60 international cities across seven key metrics... Singapore ranks as the safest," the study wrote.

Best travel safety rating from State Department

The study highlighted that Singapore received the best travel safety rating from the U.S. State Department.

Singapore, according to the study, has the lowest natural disaster risk, second lowest health security risk, second lowest infrastructure security risk, and second lowest digital security risk.

The latter reflected "the ability of citizens to freely use the internet without fear of privacy violations, identity theft and online attacks."

Following closely behind Singapore is Tokyo, Japan in second place and Toronto, Canada in third place.

"Riskiest" cities

Meanwhile, the top three "riskiest" cities in the world are Caracas, Venezuela in first place, Karachi, Pakistan in second place, Yangon, Myanmar in third place.

Closer to home, in the region, the most dangerous cities to visit in Southeast Asia are ranked as follows:

  1. Yangon, Myanmar (3rd globally)

  2. Manila, Philippines (5th globally)

  3. Jakarta, Indonesia (11th globally)

  4. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (20th globally)

  5. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (29th globally)

  6. Bangkok, Thailand (30th globally)

The study only showed the risk ranking for 50 cities.

Top image via Simon Sto FPV/Pexels

