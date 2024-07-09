S'pore-registered BMW car catches fire at JB checkpoint

A Singapore-registered car caught fire at the Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex in Johor, Malaysia on Jul. 8.

The vehicle was reportedly a "luxury car" and was about 60 per cent damaged from the fire, which broke out at 8:15pm, according to the New Straits Times.

Official records show that the car's vehicle registration number is used for a BMW.

According to the Johor Bahru police, the driver is a Singaporean who was not injured in the fire.

It is believed to have started from the car's engine, said the Malaysian fire and rescue department.

Contained the fire

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante YouTube page, the vehicle can be seen ablaze.

"Getting bigger, eh," someone remarks from behind the camera.

Checkpoint staff can also be seen walking over to attend to the fire.

According to the fire department, emergency rapid response team at the checkpoint managed to get the fire under control.

It took about 25 minutes to completely extinguish the blaze.

