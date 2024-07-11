Back

S'pore welcomes Palestinian Authority officers on study visit, will learn about AI & data for public service

The officers are here to learn about the applications of artificial intelligence and the use of data in assisting with decision-making in public service.

Keyla Supharta | July 11, 2024, 08:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singapore welcomed 15 officers from the Palestinian Authority (PA) for a five-day study visit.

They are here at the request of Palestine's Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa's for Singapore to support the PA's digitalisation capacity building efforts.

Officers from Palestine Authority in West Bank

The Palestine Authority is the Palestinian governing body seated in the West Bank and not in Gaza, which is run by Hamas.

The officers, who are from the PA's Ministry of Telecom and Digital Economy and Ministry of Finance, met with Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman, and Singapore's Representative for Palestine Authority Hawazi Daipi on Wednesday (Jul. 10).

Taking to Facebook, Maliki said the PA officers are here to learn about the applications of artificial intelligence and the use of data in assisting with decision-making in public service.

"This is the first time many of them are visiting Singapore. They had the opportunity to learn more about the heritage of the area and got a taste of local kuih too," said Maliki.

Direct follow-up

The study visit is a direct follow-up to PM Mohammad's request for Singapore to support the PA's digitalisation capacity building efforts.

In a Parliamentary sitting on Jul. 2, Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said that the request was relayed during his visit to Ramallah in March 2024.

"I welcomed his interests in these areas, and I said that Singapore will do our best to respond," said Vivian.

Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP)

The five-day study visit is funded by the Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP), established in 2013 to support the PA in its capacity-building efforts as it prepares for eventual statehood.

To date, Singapore has trained more than 750 Palestinian officials in areas like diplomacy, water management, economic development, and urban planning— important areas of expertise for any government.

Maliki stated:

"I am very happy to hear how the participants found their visit useful thus far, and hope to implement their learnings for the benefit of their community back home.

I wish them every success in their future endeavours."

Top image via Maliki Osman/Facebook.

DBS sponsoring S'pore kitefoil world champion Maximilian Maeder till after 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The partnership will last four and a half years.

July 11, 2024, 07:12 PM

Sauna structure outside Serangoon Central HDB flat dismantled

The owner approached them to arrange for the removal.

July 11, 2024, 06:43 PM

Over 600kg of smokeless tobacco seized in Little India, some hidden under drain covers, in electrical boxes

The estimated street value of the products seized is over S$100,000.

July 11, 2024, 06:35 PM

Actor George Clooney calls on Biden to withdraw from US presidential race

"The one battle [Biden] cannot win is the fight against time."

July 11, 2024, 06:35 PM

Kenneth Jeyaretnam 'seriously ill' in the UK, unable to return to S'pore for investigations

In response to Jeyeratnam's post, SPF and the POFMA office said that they "do not know the specific nature of the medical situation".

July 11, 2024, 06:23 PM

S'pore couple marries after dating for 14 years, holds simple wedding at Sengkang HDB pavilion

They wanted to make it convenient for their elderly relatives and celebrate with their neighbours.

July 11, 2024, 05:59 PM

New hawker concept at Tampines 1 has Tai Wah Pork Noodle, King of Fried Rice & more

All in one.

July 11, 2024, 05:59 PM

S.E.A. Aquarium donates 5 whitetip reef shark pups to Hong Kong Ocean Park for marine conservation

The sharks are classified as "Vulnerable".

July 11, 2024, 05:48 PM

Joanna Dong, 42, diagnosed with Stage 1 cancer after 'tiny' tumour removed from breast

However, she's assured fans that her body is "clear from cancer" after the tissue was removed.

July 11, 2024, 05:42 PM

Body of man found in mangrove near Second Link bridge

The man was reported to be a 45-year-old cross-border worker.

July 11, 2024, 05:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.