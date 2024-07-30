Back

Median monthly income in S'pore rose to S$5,200 in 2023, oil & bunker traders highest earners

Full data from MOM publicly accessible.

Hannah Martens | July 30, 2024, 05:24 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Oil and bunker traders and university lecturers earned the biggest bucks in Singapore in June 2023.

This is according to the occupational wages data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Jun. 28, 2024.

The data presents the monthly wages of over 400 occupations across different industries.

The wages reflected in the data pertain to full-time employees and show both basic and gross wages.

The median monthly gross wage for an oil and bunker trader is S$14,911.

The median monthly gross wage for a university lecturer is S$13,108.

The lowest monthly median gross wage across all industries is S$1,400.

Those who earned such a salary were cleaners, labourers, and related workers.

Across the board, the median gross monthly income from employment, which includes employer Central Provident Fund contributions, of full-time employed residents in 2023 is S$5,197.

This is an increase from 2022 by S$127.

Screenshot via MOM/website

10 biggest earners

According to the statistics, the 10 jobs that earned the highest median gross wage in 2023 were:

  1. Oil and bunker trader: S$14,911/month

  2. Chief information officer/Chief technology officer/chief security office: S$13,840

  3. Enterprise/ Solution architect: S$13,682

  4. Business valuer: S$13,649

  5. University lecturer: S$13,108

  6. Insurance services manager: S$12,407

  7. Strategic planning manager: S$12,312

  8. Chief operating officer/ General manager: S$12,137

  9. Risk management manager: S$11,558

  10. Digital forensics specialist: S$11,298

10 lowest earners

The 10 jobs that earned the lowest median gross wage in 2023 were:

  1. Masseur (non-medical): S$1,400

  2. Odd job person: S$1,400

  3. Civil engineering/ Building construction labourer: S$1,450

  4. Domestic helper and cleaner: S$1,570

  5. Residential and open areas general cleaner: S$1,570

  6. General waste collection, recycling and material recovery worker: S$1,600

  7. Hand packer: S$1,600

  8. Tea server/ steward (excluding bartender, barista and food/ drink stall assistant): S$1,600

  9. Officer, commercial and industrial establishments indoor cleaner: S$1,631

  10. Hand launderer/ presser (non-household): S$1,631

Top photo from Unsplash

2 men charged for alleged attempt to cheat IRAS of over S$33,000 in Jobs Support Scheme grants

One of the men was also charged for allegedly cheating EnterpriseSG into disbursing S$33,120 in grants.

July 30, 2024, 05:25 PM

Up to S$900 million to be spent over 8 years to improve bus services, including those in newer estates

Especially in areas with fewer existing bus services.

July 30, 2024, 05:12 PM

Ambulance gets into accident with food delivery rider while leaving KTPH, rider sent to hospital

It was a minor accident.

July 30, 2024, 04:53 PM

3 men arrested after causing ruckus at Orchard Plaza porridge shop with bleach, frying pan & knife

Dangerous.

July 30, 2024, 04:31 PM

Bus driver & passenger in wheelchair get into shouting match at Gambas Ave, bus unable to move off

No chill.

July 30, 2024, 04:19 PM

JB man sacrifices family time to work in S'pore, now earns S$2,000 a month & owns 3 M'sia properties

Hard work and sacrifice.

July 30, 2024, 04:12 PM

28 animals found stuck in glue traps in June 2024, including civet & kingfishers: Acres

This is in spite of the revised glue trap guidelines announced in May 2024.

July 30, 2024, 04:03 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting S'pore as part of Asia trip

The US's top diplomat visiting Southeast Asia.

July 30, 2024, 03:39 PM

Should you travel with your partner to find out if they are ‘the one’? S’pore couples weigh in.

They also shared tips for other couples.

July 30, 2024, 02:00 PM

Motorcycle catches fire near Woodlands Checkpoint at night

No casualties were reported.

July 30, 2024, 01:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.