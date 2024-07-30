Median monthly income in S'pore rose to S$5,200 in 2023, oil & bunker traders highest earners

Oil and bunker traders and university lecturers earned the biggest bucks in Singapore in June 2023.
This is according to the occupational wages data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Jun. 28, 2024.
The data presents the monthly wages of over 400 occupations across different industries.
The wages reflected in the data pertain to full-time employees and show both basic and gross wages.
The median monthly gross wage for an oil and bunker trader is S$14,911.
The median monthly gross wage for a university lecturer is S$13,108.
The lowest monthly median gross wage across all industries is S$1,400.
Those who earned such a salary were cleaners, labourers, and related workers.
Across the board, the median gross monthly income from employment, which includes employer Central Provident Fund contributions, of full-time employed residents in 2023 is S$5,197.
This is an increase from 2022 by S$127.
10 biggest earners
According to the statistics, the 10 jobs that earned the highest median gross wage in 2023 were:
- Oil and bunker trader: S$14,911/month
- Chief information officer/Chief technology officer/chief security office: S$13,840
- Enterprise/ Solution architect: S$13,682
- Business valuer: S$13,649
- University lecturer: S$13,108
- Insurance services manager: S$12,407
- Strategic planning manager: S$12,312
- Chief operating officer/ General manager: S$12,137
- Risk management manager: S$11,558
- Digital forensics specialist: S$11,298
10 lowest earners
The 10 jobs that earned the lowest median gross wage in 2023 were:
- Masseur (non-medical): S$1,400
- Odd job person: S$1,400
- Civil engineering/ Building construction labourer: S$1,450
- Domestic helper and cleaner: S$1,570
- Residential and open areas general cleaner: S$1,570
- General waste collection, recycling and material recovery worker: S$1,600
- Hand packer: S$1,600
- Tea server/ steward (excluding bartender, barista and food/ drink stall assistant): S$1,600
- Officer, commercial and industrial establishments indoor cleaner: S$1,631
- Hand launderer/ presser (non-household): S$1,631
