Median monthly income in S'pore rose to S$5,200 in 2023, oil & bunker traders highest earners

Oil and bunker traders and university lecturers earned the biggest bucks in Singapore in June 2023.

This is according to the occupational wages data released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Jun. 28, 2024.

The data presents the monthly wages of over 400 occupations across different industries.

The wages reflected in the data pertain to full-time employees and show both basic and gross wages.

The median monthly gross wage for an oil and bunker trader is S$14,911.

The median monthly gross wage for a university lecturer is S$13,108.

The lowest monthly median gross wage across all industries is S$1,400.

Those who earned such a salary were cleaners, labourers, and related workers.

Across the board, the median gross monthly income from employment, which includes employer Central Provident Fund contributions, of full-time employed residents in 2023 is S$5,197.

This is an increase from 2022 by S$127.

10 biggest earners

According to the statistics, the 10 jobs that earned the highest median gross wage in 2023 were:

Oil and bunker trader: S$14,911/month Chief information officer/Chief technology officer/chief security office: S$13,840 Enterprise/ Solution architect: S$13,682 Business valuer: S$13,649 University lecturer: S$13,108 Insurance services manager: S$12,407 Strategic planning manager: S$12,312 Chief operating officer/ General manager: S$12,137 Risk management manager: S$11,558 Digital forensics specialist: S$11,298

10 lowest earners

The 10 jobs that earned the lowest median gross wage in 2023 were:

Masseur (non-medical): S$1,400 Odd job person: S$1,400 Civil engineering/ Building construction labourer: S$1,450 Domestic helper and cleaner: S$1,570 Residential and open areas general cleaner: S$1,570 General waste collection, recycling and material recovery worker: S$1,600 Hand packer: S$1,600 Tea server/ steward (excluding bartender, barista and food/ drink stall assistant): S$1,600 Officer, commercial and industrial establishments indoor cleaner: S$1,631 Hand launderer/ presser (non-household): S$1,631

Top photo from Unsplash