Back

Porsche lets S'pore influencer drive to graduation as perk for working with them

Perk.

Seri Mazliana | July 24, 2024, 08:22 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A content creator in Singapore recently drove to his graduation ceremony — in a Porsche.

Gabriel Goh, also known as @gxbz.m on Instagram, shared on Jul. 18 that the German luxury car manufacturer had loaned him a vehicle for use on his graduation day for free.

Goh had collaborated with Porsche on previous projects, which explained the perk.

In disbelief when offered the car

In an Instagram story highlight, Goh expressed his disbelief when Porsche offered to loan him the convertible.

The engineering graduate from the National University of Singapore (NUS) said: "I was like, 'Nah, you can't be serious, right?' They were serious."

"This might be the happiest time of my life," he said as he entered the driver's seat.

Goh then shared some clips of him in the car and highlighted its retractable roof.

One clip also showed him posing for photos with the car and a few fellow graduates.

Posts on Goh's Instagram account revealed that he had partnered with the company for past photography projects

He also shared pictures of the same car, the 718 Boxster model, in an earlier post on Jul. 22.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabriel ⚡️ (@gxbz.m)

A separate TikTok video shared on Jul. 23, which garnered over two million views, also showed him driving the car around and arriving at his graduation venue in style.

@gxbz_mone of the more memorable days of my life 🎓♬ original sound - worstbvior

Reactions

The posts received significant attention from online users who were impressed by Goh's partnership "benefit".

Many TikTok users commented that they are now interested in working with Porsche.

Perks of this kind are par for the course.

One user said that BMW, another German car maker, also sent them a car on their wedding day.

Another user also said it inspired her to "continue [in the field of] mechanical engineering".

Top photos via @gxbz.m/Instagram

Domestic worker, 28, caught on CCTV hitting baby in S'pore home, parents found out it occurred 3-4 times a day

A police report has been lodged.

July 25, 2024, 12:08 PM

S'pore photographer captures shots of wild dog with chicken in its mouth at Kranji

It's a dog-eat-chicken world.

July 25, 2024, 12:03 PM

CrowdStrike offers US$10 gift cards to apologise for causing global IT systems outage

The gift card apparently did not even work for some people.

July 25, 2024, 12:02 PM

Ah Pui Satay founder dies

He was seen photographed in a hospital in early June.

July 25, 2024, 11:05 AM

Michael Bay planning 'Skibidi Toilet' film & TV franchise

We're cooked.

July 25, 2024, 10:32 AM

13 people in S'pore die from dengue in 1st half of 2024

The total number of cases for 2024 has also exceeded 10,000.

July 25, 2024, 10:23 AM

Stefanie Sun fell sick 'for a month' after music festival in China, will put out new song by end-2024

She celebrated her 46th birthday on Jul. 23.

July 25, 2024, 02:17 AM

AHTC & STC settle lawsuits with WP leaders after mediation

The town councils had sued the Workers' Party leaders for alleged misuse of town council funds.

July 24, 2024, 09:48 PM

Ex-SIA stewardess, 29, now runs teppanyaki hawker stall with husband in Woodlands

She started gaining traction on TikTok after collating her experiences as a hawker stall owner.

July 24, 2024, 08:34 PM

Changi Airport vs AI: Which one nailed the futuristic airport look better?

I’m voting for our crown jewel.

July 24, 2024, 07:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.