Porsche lets S'pore influencer drive to graduation as perk for working with them

A content creator in Singapore recently drove to his graduation ceremony — in a Porsche.

Gabriel Goh, also known as @gxbz.m on Instagram, shared on Jul. 18 that the German luxury car manufacturer had loaned him a vehicle for use on his graduation day for free.

Goh had collaborated with Porsche on previous projects, which explained the perk.

In disbelief when offered the car

In an Instagram story highlight, Goh expressed his disbelief when Porsche offered to loan him the convertible.

The engineering graduate from the National University of Singapore (NUS) said: "I was like, 'Nah, you can't be serious, right?' They were serious."

"This might be the happiest time of my life," he said as he entered the driver's seat.

Goh then shared some clips of him in the car and highlighted its retractable roof.

One clip also showed him posing for photos with the car and a few fellow graduates.

Posts on Goh's Instagram account revealed that he had partnered with the company for past photography projects

He also shared pictures of the same car, the 718 Boxster model, in an earlier post on Jul. 22.

A separate TikTok video shared on Jul. 23, which garnered over two million views, also showed him driving the car around and arriving at his graduation venue in style.

Reactions

The posts received significant attention from online users who were impressed by Goh's partnership "benefit".

Many TikTok users commented that they are now interested in working with Porsche.

Perks of this kind are par for the course.

One user said that BMW, another German car maker, also sent them a car on their wedding day.

Another user also said it inspired her to "continue [in the field of] mechanical engineering".

Top photos via @gxbz.m/Instagram