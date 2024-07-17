Back

S'pore-flagged vessel filled with 106kg of drugs stopped near Riau Islands, 3 S'pore PRs caught

They were supposedly headed for Australia.

Belmont Lay | July 17, 2024, 08:19 PM

A Singapore-flagged vessel carrying 106kg of crystal methamphetamine was intercepted by Indonesian authorities in the waters off the Riau Islands, Antara News reported.

The cargo vessel, Legend Aquarius, was stopped at a location that is about one hour from Singapore by ferry, The Straits Times reported.

The vessel was probably en route to Brisbane, Australia, Indonesian authorities said on Jul. 17.

The 10 crew members, including the captain, are Indonesian, ST reported.

Three Singapore permanent residents, who are Indian nationals, were also on board.

The three PRs have lived in Singapore for periods of between six and eight years, said the authorities, according to ST.

They are allegedly the owners of the drugs and had commissioned the trip, ST reported, quoting police commissioner-general Marthinus Hukom, head of the Indonesian National Narcotic Agency (BNN), who made the remarks at a press conference in Batam.

Timeline

The vessel headed for a private port in Johor Bahru after leaving Singapore on Jul. 9, ST reported.

While at the private port on Jul. 12, the three PRs loaded the drugs onto the vessel and placed them in the engine room.

The boat captain and nine crew members were apparently not on the vessel as they were told to go to the shore for a break.

On Jul. 13, the vessel was refuelled in the waters off Singapore before proceeding towards Indonesia.

The crew are not implicated in the crime and the authorities received a tip-off from members of the public, the head of BNN also revealed.

The trading of illegal drugs can result in the death sentence, according to the 2009 anti-narcotics law.

“MPA is in contact with the vessel owner to ascertain the facts and has advised the company to cooperate with the Indonesian authorities on the investigations,” the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) told ST.

Top photo via Antara News

