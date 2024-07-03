S'pore doesn't 'glorify or celebrate' colonial past: Desmond Lee on new statues in Fort Canning

Singapore does not "glorify or celebrate" its colonial past, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

This was in response to a question put forth by Nominated Member of Parliament Usha Chandradas on the erection of two new statues of Sir Stamford Raffles and Nathaniel Wallich.

The two statues were unveiled on May 21, 2024, at Canning Rise in Fort Canning Park.

Chandradas questioned the basis of the installation, pointing to "more recent trends in local and global art and cultural institutions towards decolonisation and the re-examination of colonial histories".

The artwork, which features a pair of life-size bronze figures of Raffles and Wallich, is titled "Scholars in Conversation: Sir Stamford Raffles and Dr Nathaniel Wallich".

Lee added that the statues are at the site of Singapore's first botanical and experimental garden, which was established by Raffles and Wallich in 1822.

The artwork was commissioned by the University of East Alumni (Singapore Chapter) and donated by the estate of Mr and Mrs Tan Chee Kow through the Garden City Fund, a registered charity and Institution of a Public Character established by NParks.

"Clear eyed-view"

Lee pointed out that it is essential to be clear about what "decolonisation" and "re-examination of colonial histories" mean.

He noted that decolonisation, in "its traditional meaning", is the process by which colonies become independent of the colonising country. This is not a recent trend, as the largest wave of decolonisation happened after the Second World War.

Singapore stopped being a British colony in 1963 and became a sovereign state in 1965.

"In this context, however, I believe the member is referring to more recent moves in some places to erase all and anything that may be a reminder of a colonial past."

Lee stated that re-examining colonial histories involved looking back at history through "a modern lens".

"In some places, it involves a reinterpretation of events or how they are viewed. In others, it has involved a latter-day condemnation of all things regarded as associated with colonialism."

He also said Singapore takes a "clear-eyed view" of its colonial past.

"We do not glorify or celebrate it. However, we acknowledge that it is a phase of our history which stretches way back 700 years to even before colonialism."

Lee called for the acceptance and display of the two statues, recognising Raffles and Wallich's contributions to Singapore's botanical heritage.

"We need not be afraid of the past. We should be able to reference it with confidence, having regard to all we have achieved together since independence as a people and a nation, and secure in the knowledge that we continue to carve our own destiny and forge our future."

Top photo via NParks/Facebook