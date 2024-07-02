'We should not take it for granted': Vivian Balakrishnan says S'pore's diplomacy & track record allows it to be welcomed by all sides

Singapore's approach to diplomacy gives it an "unusual and unique privilege" of being welcomed by all sides, including warring parties, said Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs made the remarks while addressing supplementary questions during the parliamentary sitting on Jul. 2, 2024, after delivering a speech saying that Singapore is ready in principle to recognise the State of Palestine.

However, he explained that this doesn't mean that Singapore agrees with everyone all the time.

"Even when we disagree with elements of other people's programs, other people's agenda, they understand why we disagree, and they know that we mean well, and that we were good for our word, and they were helpful."

Effective Palestinian government

Following Vivian's speech, Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) Gerald Giam asked if there are any thresholds which need to be crossed for Singapore to recognise the Palestine State and if such recognition would allow negotiations to proceed on a more equal footing between two recognised states.

"The principal consideration is, when we do this, will it be helpful, or will it hinder the progress towards peace?" asked Vivian.

However, the key question remains if there is an effective Palestinian government or leadership that represents all Palestinians and has, at a minimum, effective control of both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

On top of that, said leadership must also have the authority to negotiate with the Israelis on behalf of all Palestinians and must also accept the right of Israel to exist within those parameters.

Vivian said that every other country in the world would have to grapple with the same question but, depending on their own domestic circumstances, arrive at an answer "probably at a different threshold".

"I would say that we are not going to lock ourselves to a specific time or to whether or not other countries have made decisions in parallel on the same fundamental question," said Vivian.

Only a negotiated two-state solution will lead to a just, durable, comprehensive peace

"If we are waiting for a viable and effective Palestinian state to exist before recognising it, it might never happen under current realities," asked Giam.

Giam asked if Singapore's recognition would help in any way to bring forward the peace process negotiations.

In response, Vivian explained that only a negotiated two-state solution would lead to a just, durable, and comprehensive peace on both sides.

Not only that, both sides must also recognise the other's right to exist and must renounce terrorism.

Without which, he explained, "These cycles of violence will recur, and there will be paroxysms of wars, conflicts and horrendous humanitarian disasters which we are witnessing now."

Premature pronouncements are unhelpful

"So I hope I've explained to everyone here, including the people of Singapore, the principal position and the motivation behind our position, and that's why we do not engage in polemic or in performative gestures, or making premature pronouncements, which, frankly, would be unhelpful," said Vivian.

Vivian said the decision is also "humble" as Singapore is a "tiny city-state far away" from the conflict.

"Another worthwhile reminder for all of us in Singapore — this is fundamentally not our quarrel. This is a family quarrel in another family. The worst thing you can do in a family quarrel is to get involved unnecessarily or with ulterior motives or to perform for an external audience."

Singapore's diplomacy should not be taken for granted

Vivian then pointed out that Singapore has an "unusual and unique privilege" to be "welcomed by all sides".

He said it's not something that Singaporeans should take for granted.

"To be able to be welcomed by all sides, including warring parties, requires a track record of principled, deliberate and careful diplomacy," said Vivian.

However, he said that this doesn't mean that Singapore agrees with everyone all the time but that even in disagreement, the other parties know that Singapore means well.

"That's the attitude in which the government of Singapore approaches this most vexing of disputes, which has gone on for far too long."

Top image via MCI/YouTube.