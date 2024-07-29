Shuttler success & fencing heartbreak: S'pore athletes round-up from Jul. 27-29 at the Paris Olympics

It was an eventful start to the 2024 Paris Olympics, as fans celebrated the games kicking off.

Team Singapore athletes made strong starts in their games.

Whether they won or lost, they fought strong and showed the world what Singapore is made of.

Here is a round-up of all the Singapore athletes who competed from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29.

Badminton

Singapore fielded four shuttlers in this Olympic games.

24-year-old Yeo Jia Min won her first match in under 22 minutes.

She bested Dorsa Yavarivafa from the Refugee Olympic Team 2-0 on Jul. 27.

Husband and wife team, Terry Hee and Jessica Tan lost their first match at the La Chapelle Arena in the mixed doubles group stage.

Tan and Hee lost to Malaysians 0-2 in a 43-minute match.

In their second match, the couple lost 0-2 to Chinese duo Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping.

World number 10 Loh Kean Yew won his first match 2-0 against Czech opponent Jan Louda.

Fencing

Singapore fielded two athletes in Fencing.

Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman competed in the women's épée individual event.

In her first match, she defeated Maria Luisa Doig Calderon from Peru 15-14 and advanced into the top 32.

However, during the table of 32, Kiria lost to Italian Alberta Santuccio 15-10, ending her Olympic journey.

For the women's foil, Amita Berthier narrowly lost to the ninth seed, Lauren Scruggs from the U.S.

Photo via Olympics website

Rowing

While Singapore's first Olympic rower, Saiyidah Aisyah Binte Mohamed Rafee, did not qualify for the women's single sculls during the heats, she was given a second chance in the repechage.

Finishing third in repechage 2, Saiyidah qualified for the semifinals on Jul. 29.

Table Tennis

Paddler Zeng Jian moved on from the round of 64, defeating Croatia's Ivana Malobabic 4-3 in their match.

While Zeng took the first two matches in a row, she ceded the third game before securing her victory in the fourth.

Zeng will compete in the round of 32, which takes on Jul. 30 and 31.

Zhou Jingyi bowed out of the women's singles round of 64 after losing to Bernadette Szocs from Romania 4-1.

18-year-old Izaac Quek was eliminated after losing his debut match at the Olympics to a higher-ranking opponent.

Quek lost to world number 18, Slovenia's Darko Jorgic.

Swimming

In the pool, Letitia Sim competed in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Unfortunately, Sim did not make it past the heats as she came in 8th.

She was 1.65 seconds behind the leader, Lilly King from the U.S., the current world record holder at that event.

Sim still has two more events to compete in the 2024 Olympics.

The women's 200m breaststroke heats will take place on Jul. 31, and the women's 4x100m medley relay heats are scheduled for Aug. 3.

Top photos via SNOC & SportSG/Instagram