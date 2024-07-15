SIA flight to Hong Kong turns back to S'pore shortly after take-off due to a technical issue

Due to "a technical issue", a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight heading to Hong Kong had to return to Changi Airport on Jul. 14.

According to an SIA spokesperson, flight SQ892 was an Airbus A380 and returned to Singapore shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft was carrying 311 passengers and 27 crew members on board.

It "landed uneventfully back in Singapore at 10:56am on Jul. 14, 2024".

All passengers disembarked the aircraft and were provided refreshments and necessary assistance on the ground.

They were then accommodated on another Airbus A380 aircraft, which departed Singapore for Hong Kong at 2:52pm on July 14.

"SIA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority."

