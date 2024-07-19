Back

Simonboy & Simongirl exchange Simonvows at Simonbanquet

In front of 59 tables filled with Simonguests.

Lee Wei Lin | July 19, 2024, 11:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Simon Khung and Chloe Eong, also known as Simonboy and Simongirl, exchanged vows at a wedding dinner held on Jul. 19 at the Concorde Hotel Singapore.

The couple registered their marriage on Jul. 7.

The dinner was attended by 59 tables of guests, many of them celebrities and fellow influencers. Among those spotted were Chen Xiuhuan, Zheng Geping, Jack Neo and Zhu Houren.

One of the highlights of the dinner was when the pair took the stage to give their respective speeches, which were mostly delivered in Mandarin.

Eong said:

"I want to thank my husband, who will fight shoulder to shoulder with me from today.

[...]

I choose you not because I’m in my 30s, and I want to get married and have children soon, but because I want to spend the rest of my life with you."

Khung quipped, "I used to be a paikia (troublemaker), so I couldn't cry. But today, I’m a new man, so I’m allowed to."

Among those he thanked during his speech were his in-laws, as he admitted, "If I were her parents, I would’ve been worried about my daughter being with someone like me too.”

His voice cracked as he called his stepfather "dad", thanking him for being there for him since he was about five or six.

Khung recalled his stepfather teaching him swimming when he said he wanted to learn how to, and bringing him to buy photographs of Fann Wong when he mentioned that he liked the actress.

His voice trembled as he said that he will look after him in his golden years.

Khung ended off his speech with:

"To my most beloved wife. We’ve waited for three years, and this day has finally come. Thank you for being with me, and thank you for teaching me what it means by we will celebrate our wins and losses together.

I can tell everyone here that my wife will not leave me even if I lose everything, because I had nothing when we first started out. One day, even if I lose everything I’ll continue living a good life because I have the most important person by my side.

She's never looked down on me even when I had S$50 in my pocket [...] she's never minded that I went to jail, nor [any part of] my past. It’s because of [my wife] that I’ve achieved what I have today.

In the past three years, I haven’t been the best boyfriend, but in the next 30, 40 years, I’ll be the best husband. All I want is to be with you for the rest of my life."

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin & Fasiha Nazren

Man at India airport gets handwritten boarding pass during worldwide IT shut down

Back to simpler times.

July 19, 2024, 06:42 PM

S'pore boy, 19, dies after seizure at home in 2020, parents sue hospital for S$900,000

The parents claimed the hospital was negligent.

July 19, 2024, 06:18 PM

S'pore Ah Pek style slippers sold for S$1,645 in Saudi Arabia

High fashion indeed.

July 19, 2024, 06:10 PM

All 62 crew on 2 ships that caught fire off Pedra Branca accounted for, 2 sent to SGH via helicopter

16 of the crew were rescued by a Singapore navy frigate while another six were rescued by Malaysia.

July 19, 2024, 06:04 PM

Indian travel influencer dies after falling down mountain en route to waterfall

Rest in peace.

July 19, 2024, 05:48 PM

S'pore girl, 14, including parents of young children, arrested during island-wide drug operation

Parents of children as young as nine months were arrested during the operation.

July 19, 2024, 05:36 PM

SIA ION service centre in S'pore & reservation hotlines facing issues due to global IT outage

No impact on SIA flights, which are operating as scheduled.

July 19, 2024, 05:03 PM

LTA enforcement camera seen along path in Jurong, targeting errant cyclists & PMD riders

Aren't cyclists allowed on pedestrian footpaths? Well, yes, but there are rules.

July 19, 2024, 05:02 PM

Major global IT outage involving Microsoft hits S'pore services

The crash has been reportedly linked to cybersecurity software.

July 19, 2024, 04:32 PM

Changi Airport affected by global IT systems crash, some check-ins done manually

Ground staff are assisting passengers.

July 19, 2024, 04:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.