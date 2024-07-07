Back

Simonboy marries Simongirl in Simonwedding

Simonbaby next? 👀

Ruth Chai | July 07, 2024, 04:40 PM

Influencer Simon Khung and his partner Chloe Eong, better known as Simonboy and Simongirl, are now husband and wife.

On Jul. 7, Khung took to Instagram to announce that the couple have officially solemnised their marriage.

"Getting to spend this wonderful day with all the brothers and sisters whom I spent my time with from 2019 to 2021 is a pure joy for me," he said.

Pastor Don Wong from The New Charis Mission solemnised their wedding.

Khung said that his "spiritual family" held a very special place in his heart as healed his "broken soul".

"And today God has fully restored me and blessed me with a wonderful wife," he mused.

Khung expressed his thanks to his "brothers and sisters" for assisting him with the set up and ceremony.

The couple will hold their wedding banquet on Jul. 19, 2024.

