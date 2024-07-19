SHINee's Taemin to perform in S'pore on Nov. 9, 2024

K-pop boy group SHINee's Taemin will be performing in Singapore on Nov. 9, 2024, as part of his "Ephemeral Gaze" world tour.

More details will be announced at a later date.

The singer's solo tour will kickstart in Incheon, South Korea, on Aug. 31, 2024.

Besides Singapore, he will be performing in other cities such as Hong Kong, Bangkok, Jakarta, and more.

He was here in Singapore in March 2024 with his fellow SHINee group members for their "SHINee World VI [Perfect Illumination]" tour.

Top images via Taemin's Instagram.