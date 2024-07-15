Back

Shannen Doherty, 'Beverly Hills 90210' & 'Charmed' star, passes away at 53 due to cancer

The cancer had spread to her brain.

Belmont Lay | July 15, 2024, 02:10 AM

Shannen Doherty, star of "Beverly Hills 90210" and "Charmed", has died.

She was 53.

The cause of death was attributed to cancer, according to a statement from her publicist as reported by People magazine.

The actress passed away on Saturday, Jul. 13 (United States time).

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie." the statement said.

Diagnosed with breast cancer

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent a mastectomy, The Guardian reported.

In 2020, she said her diagnosis was then terminal.

Cancer spread to her brain

In June 2023, Doherty shared an Instagram post that revealed news that the cancer had spread to her brain.

She was seen in a video receiving treatment.

She wrote: “My fear is obvious.”

Career

Doherty started acting on the small-screen before the age of 15.

In 1988, she starred alongside Winona Ryder in the dark comedy, "Heathers", which was regarded as one of the best high school films ever, despite not making a splash when it first came out, The Guardian reported.

In 1990, she found success as Brenda Walsh in hit teen drama, "Beverly Hills 90210".

Her fame saw her accosted in malls, she told Rolling Stone magazine.

Doherty left before season five, only to return for the 2008 reboot.

She played herself in 2019’s meta "BH90210".

Those who grew up in the 1990s would remember her role in the popular witchcraft drama "Charmed", which she starred in for three seasons.

Doherty was 27 when season one of the series first aired in 1998.

Top photos via @theshando Instagram

