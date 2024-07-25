Back

8 flights cancelled, 4 rescheduled between S'pore & Fuzhou, Manila, Taipei, due to Typhoon Gaemi

Typhoon Gaemi made landfall on Taiwan’s coast on Jul. 24, 2024.

Tharun Suresh | July 25, 2024, 07:30 PM

Several flights between Singapore and cities affected by Typhoon Gaemi on Jul. 25 were cancelled or rescheduled.

Changi Airport posted an advisory to X, saying that several flights from Singapore to Taipei and Manila on Jul. 25 and Jul. 26 have been cancelled or re-timed due to Typhoon Gaemi.

"Passengers travelling to Taiwan and the Philippines are advised to check with their airlines on the status of their flights," the advisory read.

Flights between Singapore and Fuzhou, China were also affected.

The affected flights

The following flights to and fro Singapore on Jul. 25, 2024 were affected by the Typhoon, according to Changi Airport flight information website.

The following flights were cancelled:

  • Scoot flight TR897 from Seoul to Singapore, via Taipei

  • Xiamen Airlines flight MF866 from Singapore to Fuzhou

  • Xiamen Airlines flight MF865 from Fuzhou to Singapore

  • Cebu Pacific flight 5J813 from Manila to Singapore

  • Cebu Pacific flight 5J814 from Singapore to Manila

  • EVA Air flight BR215 from Taipei to Singapore

  • EVA Air flight BR225 from Taipei to Singapore

  • EVA Air flight BR226 from Singapore to Taipei

Two Singapore Airlines flights, SQ877 from Taipei to Singapore, and SQ876 from Singapore to Taipei, were re-timed.

Two China Airlines flights from Singapore, CI754 to Taipei and CI757 to Kaohsiung, were also re-timed.

Typhoon Gaemi

Typhoon Gaemi made landfall on Taiwan's coast on Jul. 24, 2024.

It has killed three people and injured hundreds more, the BBC reported.

Before it hit Taiwan, the typhoon exacerbated stormy conditions in the Philippines, where eight people have died.

A ship sunk off the coast of Taiwan on Jul. 25 after the Typhoon hit. A rescue operation is underway for the missing cargo ship and its nine crew members.

The typhoon is expected to hit mainland China after passing through Taiwan.

Top photo from @thinking_panda/X.

