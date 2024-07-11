Back

Secondhand Serenade to perform in S'pore on Aug. 31, 2024, tickets from S$88

Tickets will go on sale on Jul. 21.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 11, 2024, 10:55 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Rock singer John Vesely, better known as Secondhand Serenade, will be performing at The Theatre at Mediacorp as part of his Asia tour on Aug. 31, 2024.

Image via Secondhand Serenade's Instagram.

He is widely recognised for his hit song "Fall For You".

More info

Early bird tickets are priced at S$88 while presale tickets are priced at S$99, exclusive of booking fees.

Tickets to the tour will go on sale on Jul. 21, 2024, at 10am.

You can purchase your tickets here.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images via Secondhand Serenade's Instagram. 

4,800 sq ft Kay Siang Road bungalow with 49,127 sq ft land up for rent, bidding closes Jul. 12, 12pm

Heritage house with modern interior.

July 11, 2024, 03:50 PM

Missing woman, 21, rescued at sea near Tokyo after drifting for 36 hours

She was found dehydrated but conscious.

July 11, 2024, 03:15 PM

6.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines, aftershocks expected

The earthquake struck on Thursday (Jul. 11) morning.

July 11, 2024, 02:24 PM

I use Mastercard Click to Pay to satisfy my deals-loving soul. Here's how.

Life Hacks 101.

July 11, 2024, 11:56 AM

Sustainability festival with clothes swap & DIY workshops to be held at Hong Lim Park on Jul. 13, 2024

It's freeee.

July 11, 2024, 11:41 AM

Sheikh Haikel opens halal chicken rice restaurant at North Bridge Road

Awesome.

July 11, 2024, 11:30 AM

Blackpink's Jisoo & Jackson Wang spotted in S'pore

Star-studded night.

July 11, 2024, 11:09 AM

S'pore to stop registering new diesel cars & taxis from Jan. 1, 2025

The proportion of new diesel car and taxi registrations has been under one per cent since 2021.

July 11, 2024, 10:37 AM

29 killed in Israeli airstrike on shelter near Khan Younis, Gaza

It occurred as people were playing and watching football on school grounds.

July 10, 2024, 10:37 PM

Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee 'focusing on training' for Olympics, trying not to be distracted

"This journey hasn't been easy, but I'm glad I was able to bounce back from adversity and just keep training and working hard," she said.

July 10, 2024, 08:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.