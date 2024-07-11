Secondhand Serenade to perform in S'pore on Aug. 31, 2024, tickets from S$88

Rock singer John Vesely, better known as Secondhand Serenade, will be performing at The Theatre at Mediacorp as part of his Asia tour on Aug. 31, 2024.
He is widely recognised for his hit song "Fall For You".
More info
Early bird tickets are priced at S$88 while presale tickets are priced at S$99, exclusive of booking fees.
Tickets to the tour will go on sale on Jul. 21, 2024, at 10am.
You can purchase your tickets here.
Top images via Secondhand Serenade's Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.