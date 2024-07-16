Back

Less rain in S'pore in 2nd half of Jul. 2024

Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo.

Winnie Li | July 16, 2024, 06:18 PM

Looking to get some outdoor time over the next two weeks? You are in luck.

The second half of July 2024 is likely to be drier compared to the first half of the month, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in a Jul. 16 media advisory.

During the upcoming fortnight, residents of Singapore can expect generally fair weather on a few days.

The daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of slightly above 34°C.

Some nights may be warm and humid, with temperatures possibly staying above 28°C, particularly over the southeastern parts of Singapore.

May still rain

Do not put away your umbrellas just yet.

Localised short-duration showers, at times with thunder, are still expected over a few parts of Singapore in the afternoon on some days.

Island-wide thundery showers with occasional gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls are also expected in the morning on one or two days.

Overall, the total rainfall for the second half of July 2024 is forecast to be below average over most parts of Singapore.

21.4°C at Paya Lebar on Jul. 12

The first half of July 2024 was less warm compared to June 2024.

There was only one day when the daily maximum temperature across Singapore was above 34°C.

On most days, localised short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.

Specifically, the thundershowers on Jul. 12 brought the daily minimum temperature to 21.4°C at Paya Lebar.

Most parts of Singapore recorded below average rainfall in the first fortnight of July 2024, with the area around Somerset registering rainfall of 79 per cent below average.

