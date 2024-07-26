Back

Seafood Bucket at Peninsula Shopping Complex suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is suspended from Jul. 23 to Aug. 5, 2024.

Belmont Lay | July 26, 2024, 10:45 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Seafood Bucket at Peninsula Shopping Complex has been temporarily suspended for two weeks from Jul. 23 to Aug. 5, 2024, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

Seafood Bucket was fined a total of S$800 for two offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

Both of the offences were the failure to keep the licensed premises free of infestation.

Each offence incurred six demerit points.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

Rehabilitative action

All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photos via Google Maps

Man, 45, arrested for allegedly shooting metal pellets in Bukit Panjang, having airsoft guns & samurai swords

The man allegedly shot the metal pellets using a catapult.

July 25, 2024, 11:49 PM

Man, 48, found dead at park connector along Lakeside Drive

The police do not suspect foul play.

July 25, 2024, 11:35 PM

Raffles Institution student dressed up as delivery rider on Racial Harmony Day, faced disciplinary action

"He had no intention to make fun of any group or community."

July 25, 2024, 10:12 PM

5-vehicle collision in Serangoon: Car drivers, 45 & 76, motorcyclists, 29 & 40, injured

Investigations are ongoing.

July 25, 2024, 09:17 PM

S'porean man, 30, tries to start car like 'Ghost Rider', burns Mercedes-Benz in Yishun car park

He also claimed that he was a "self-taught driver".

July 25, 2024, 09:08 PM

Grab no longer buying Trans-cab

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore has ended its assessment of the proposed acquisition accordingly.

July 25, 2024, 07:56 PM

S'pore pet groomer extends 'apologies' to owner of pet corgi that died in their care

:((

July 25, 2024, 07:44 PM

8 flights cancelled, 4 rescheduled between S'pore & Fuzhou, Manila, Taipei, due to Typhoon Gaemi

Typhoon Gaemi made landfall on Taiwan’s coast on Jul. 24, 2024.

July 25, 2024, 07:30 PM

New Pangolin Trail & underwater-viewing habitat with F&B area to be unveiled at Night Safari & S'pore Zoo

Animal lovers, rejoice.

July 25, 2024, 07:01 PM

Harmful online content most seen on Facebook & Instagram: MDDI survey

The poll found that two-thirds of respondents encountered harmful content on the six designated social media platforms.

July 25, 2024, 06:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.