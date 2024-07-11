Back

S.E.A. Aquarium donates 5 whitetip reef shark pups to Hong Kong Ocean Park for marine conservation

The sharks are classified as "Vulnerable".

Ashley Tan | July 11, 2024, 05:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

On Jun. 26, 2024, five whitetip reef shark pups made the voyage from Singapore to Hong Kong.

The pups are surpluses of the S.E.A. Aquarium's breeding programme, and their new home will be the Hong Kong Ocean Park.

This is part of S.E.A. Aquarium's commitment to marine conservation — whitetip reef sharks in particular, are classified as "Vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Prepping for the trip

S.E.A. Aquarium shared with Mothership that its whitetip reef sharks "have been extremely content and have been mating actively".

This is a result of optimal care and breeding conditions.

In preparation for their move, the pups underwent a check-up, and were microchipped.

Gif from S.E.A. Aquarium

Gif from S.E.A. Aquarium

Photo from S.E.A. Aquarium

The shark pups were then shipped over in a special container which has a built-in life support system, Nick Derbyshire, the director of S.E.A. Aquarium, told Mothership.

Breeding programme

The donation of the five pups to Hong Kong Ocean Park is part of the aquarium's ongoing collaboration with other aquariums around the world "to help captive-bred marine life find safe and caring homes".

Pups and juveniles are donated to prevent the aquarium's own facilities from becoming overcrowded.

S.E.A. Aquarium's breeding programmes also focus specifically on species that are endangered in the wild.

Since the aquarium's conception, it has successfully bred 24 whitetip reef sharks, all of which have been sent off to other facilities globally, Derbyshire added.

It also has breeding programmes for other species such as eagle rays, cownose rays and honeycomb rays, and has plans to donate other marine species, such as the critically endangered bowmouth guitarfish.

Top photo from S.E.A. Aquarium

90% of container vessels arriving off-schedule at S'pore amidst global disruptions, wait time reduced to 2 days or less: PSA

More vessels are also spending more time loading and unloading their cargo.

July 11, 2024, 10:38 PM

S'porean woman, 41, injured after falling while hiking Mount Kinabalu in M'sia

She was assisted by multiple rescue teams.

July 11, 2024, 09:38 PM

S$1 to 120 yen: S'pore dollar hits record high against Japan yen on Jul. 11

The Bank of Japan continues to keep low rates.

July 11, 2024, 09:02 PM

S'pore welcomes Palestinian Authority officers on study visit, will learn about AI & data for public service

The officers are here to learn about the applications of artificial intelligence and the use of data in assisting with decision-making in public service.

July 11, 2024, 08:05 PM

DBS sponsoring S'pore kitefoil world champion Maximilian Maeder till after 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The partnership will last four and a half years.

July 11, 2024, 07:12 PM

Sauna structure outside Serangoon Central HDB flat dismantled

The owner approached them to arrange for the removal.

July 11, 2024, 06:43 PM

Over 600kg of smokeless tobacco seized in Little India, some hidden under drain covers, in electrical boxes

The estimated street value of the products seized is over S$100,000.

July 11, 2024, 06:35 PM

Actor George Clooney calls on Biden to withdraw from US presidential race

"The one battle [Biden] cannot win is the fight against time."

July 11, 2024, 06:35 PM

Kenneth Jeyaretnam 'seriously ill' in the UK, unable to return to S'pore for investigations

In response to Jeyeratnam's post, SPF and the POFMA office said that they "do not know the specific nature of the medical situation".

July 11, 2024, 06:23 PM

S'pore couple marries after dating for 14 years, holds simple wedding at Sengkang HDB pavilion

They wanted to make it convenient for their elderly relatives and celebrate with their neighbours.

July 11, 2024, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.