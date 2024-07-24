Saturn & moon to appear side by side on Jul. 24-25, 2024 when viewed from S'pore

The planet Saturn and the moon will appear close together in the sky from Earth's perspective this final week of July 2024, according to the Science Centre Singapore.

Saturn and the moon will appear to move closer and eventually "touch" each other starting from Jul. 24, 2024 and can be observed from Singapore from 11:30pm onwards.

Both celestial objects will be closest at 4:31am on Jul. 25.

This happens because of Saturn’s and the Moon’s position in their respective orbits around Earth and the sun.

This occurrence, also known as a "conjunction", may be seen with the naked eye as both Saturn and the moon may appear bright and prominent in the sky, conditional on clear weather.

A celestial conjunction occurs when two astronomical objects, such as planets, stars, or the moon, are in close apparent proximity when viewed from Earth.

But this does not mean they are necessarily physically close to each other.

What to expect

The moon and Saturn will rise late at night in the eastern sky, very close to one another.

As the night progresses, they will move closer and appear to “touch” and are nearly inseparable to the naked eye.

This upcoming conjunction is similar to the Venus-moon conjunction in 2023.

Observers are advised to go to an area such as East Coast Park for an unobstructed view.

However, as the moon will be very bright, it may make Saturn appear dimmer in comparison.

Although not mandatory, a telescope will offer an enhanced viewing experience and a closer look at the moon-Saturn conjunction.

Skywatchers in the northwestern parts of Singapore can also observe a grazing lunar occultation of Saturn’s rings.

In this rare occurrence, the rings of Saturn will be partially obscured by the Moon’s surface, adding to the spectacle of the conjunction.

