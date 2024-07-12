Male sambar deer gets hit by taxi & dies at Mandai Road

A sambar deer was hit and killed by a taxi at Mandai Road on Jul. 11, 2024, at around 8:40pm.

A video of the deer was posted to the Singapore Roads Accident Facebook page on Jul. 12.

The video shows the deer with a broken antler and looking heavily injured:

Passers-by could also been seen standing around the deer, while motorists drove around the scene to avoid the accident site.

The video also shows a photo of a badly damaged ComfortDelGro taxi. The hood of the taxi is dented and lifted:

It is uncertain how exactly the collision occurred.

A spokesperson for ComfortDelGro told Mothership: "ComfortDelGro is aware of an accident involving one of our taxis that occurred last night along Mandai Road."

ComfortDelGro also clarified that neither the driver nor the passenger on board were injured.

The sambar deer was a male, and about five or six years old, the person in charge of the Love Sambar Facebook page told Shin Min Daily.

ACRES' response

Kalai Vanan, co-CEO of Acres, told Mothership that they received a call about the deer on Jul. 11 evening.

According to Vanan, people on-site claimed that the deer was alive but badly injured and in shock after the accident.

However, by the time Acres arrived on the scene, the deer had unfortunately already passed on.

Vanan said: "In our experience, most cases of road traffic accidents involving larger animals like wild pigs and Sambar deers almost always results in injuries for them that can be considered fatal or untreatable."

Vanan nevertheless thanked motorists who helped to control traffic while helping to safeguard the injured animal.

"Unfortunately, the vehicle involved in the accident had sustained damages but we understand that the driver did not sustain any bad injuries," Vanan added.

NParks statement

In response to Mothership's queries, the National Parks Board (NParks) said the deer was found dead when an NParks team arrived on site, and that its carcass has since been cleared.

NParks advised motorists to "drive within speed limits and be alert to animals crossing when driving along roads flanked by forested areas, especially where there are signs to indicate animal crossings."

NParks said: "Members of the public are reminded not to handle injured wild animals on their own. For urgent reports of wildlife requiring rescue, they may contact NParks’ 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or contact us at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback."

Not the first time

The forests around Mandai Road are home to sambar deer, and they have occasionally been spotted in the area, sometimes even crossing the road.

Accidents along the road are therefore not unheard of.

The sambar deer is one of Singapore's largest mammals, and their population has bounced back from three individuals in 1997, to an estimated 60 now.

The sambar deer is one of the largest deer species in the world, after the moose and the elk.

As it is nocturnal, the animal is most active at dusk and at night.

Top photo courtesy of Acres and from Singapore Roads Accident/Facebook