Back

22-year-old elected as UK's youngest MP, won by just 39 votes

New generation.

Sulaiman Daud | July 06, 2024, 11:38 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Gen Xers and Millennials, you may want to sit down for this one.

A 22-year-old man, Sam Carling, was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the UK's recent general election.

Carling, who represents the Labour Party, stood for election in the constituency of North West Cambridgeshire.

He defeated the long-serving previous MP, Shailesh Lakhman Vara of the Conservative Party, by a margin of just 39 votes, 14,785 to Vara's 14,746.

There was a recount because the first vote tally was so close, with Carling initially found to have won by just 23 votes, but the recount ended up awarding him a few more.

In his victory speech, Carling said he was "absolutely thrilled" and grateful to the residents who put their trust in him, the Telegraph reported.

Carling holds two jobs as a research fellow at the University of Cambridge and a councillor of Cambridgeshire, managing a budget of £17 million (S$29.3 million).

He studied at natural sciences at the University of Cambridge after netting straight A*s in biology, chemistry, physics, maths, further maths, his LinkedIn noted.

He will take the title as the "Baby of the House", given to the youngest MP in the UK's House of Commons.

Top image from Sam Carling's Twitter/X.

'S'pore has got you’ if you dare to try, dream & live your life in your way: Maximilian Maeder's parents on NS deferment

The 17-year-old has just been granted deferment for NS until after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

July 06, 2024, 10:48 AM

NS deferment for S’pore kitefoiler world champion Maximilian Maeder til after 2028 Olympics

Maeder has been granted deferment from full-time NS for about four years.

July 06, 2024, 09:58 AM

Royal Host opens at Jewel Changi Airport with hamburg steaks & S'pore-exclusive chilli crab omurice

Don't need to go to Japan anymore.

July 05, 2024, 10:43 PM

New traditional desserts cafe at Chinatown has thick toasts, pomelo sago & more

Sweet.

July 05, 2024, 10:38 PM

'My fault for not balancing the relationship well': Thai actor Nine confirms breakup with actress Baifern

Baifern is expected to address the Thai media about the breakup on Jul. 11.

July 05, 2024, 09:48 PM

S'pore charity Viva Foundation to hold free concert at Botanic Gardens on Aug. 4

Featuring local and regional acts like Miss Lou and lullaboy.

July 05, 2024, 09:39 PM

Non-emergency ambulance cases to have longer wait times of up to 20 mins: SCDF

SCDF revealed that it currently receives about 12 lower acuity calls a day.

July 05, 2024, 07:41 PM

I tried getting my wife into gaming with an MSI Stealth 18 AMG laptop. Now I want one.

It made me fall in love with gaming all over again.

July 05, 2024, 06:55 PM

Over 50 witnesses, including Ong Beng Seng, listed for Iswaran's trial

His lawyer is asking for the prosecution to provide them the statements of all the witnesses.

July 05, 2024, 06:52 PM

Over 1,440 being investigated following S'pore islandwide multi-agency anti-crime blitz

More than S$9140 cash was seized in an Yishun anti-gambling raid.

July 05, 2024, 06:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.