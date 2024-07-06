22-year-old elected as UK's youngest MP, won by just 39 votes

Gen Xers and Millennials, you may want to sit down for this one.

A 22-year-old man, Sam Carling, was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the UK's recent general election.

Carling, who represents the Labour Party, stood for election in the constituency of North West Cambridgeshire.

He defeated the long-serving previous MP, Shailesh Lakhman Vara of the Conservative Party, by a margin of just 39 votes, 14,785 to Vara's 14,746.

There was a recount because the first vote tally was so close, with Carling initially found to have won by just 23 votes, but the recount ended up awarding him a few more.

In his victory speech, Carling said he was "absolutely thrilled" and grateful to the residents who put their trust in him, the Telegraph reported.

Carling holds two jobs as a research fellow at the University of Cambridge and a councillor of Cambridgeshire, managing a budget of £17 million (S$29.3 million).

He studied at natural sciences at the University of Cambridge after netting straight A*s in biology, chemistry, physics, maths, further maths, his LinkedIn noted.

He will take the title as the "Baby of the House", given to the youngest MP in the UK's House of Commons.

Top image from Sam Carling's Twitter/X.