Ground-up group creates opportunities for persons with & without disabilities to connect through sports

Every Tuesday, a group of running enthusiasts gets together at the 100PLUS Promenade at the Singapore Sports Hub.

They are here for their weekly run - one of several gatherings held on various days throughout the week.

Something about this group, however, makes it quite unlike any other.

It is neither a competitive team training for a major sports meet, nor is it a troop of middle-aged salarymen looking to let off steam after a long day’s work.

Instead, it is a diverse group of persons with and without disabilities of all races, ethnicities, nationalities - united by a shared love for running.

Bringing communities together

The group, Runninghour, describes itself as ‘an inclusive sports co-operative that promotes the integration of persons with special needs through sports and education’.

Runninghour was founded in 2009, with volunteers serving as running guides to members of the special needs community. In 2012, it welcomed its first group of visually challenged runners.

Desi Ekayanti, 44, is a volunteer guide with Runninghour. She joined in 2023 at the encouragement of her employer, who is also a fellow Runninghour guide.

“I really enjoy my role as a guide. It's heartwarming when buddies express interest and happiness in running with me. I look forward to meeting everyone each week; we're such a close knit community and I've forged many new friendships."

Xavier Ong Han Liang, 20, also joined the group in 2023 and regularly participates in the weekly runs at Sports Hub.

Sometimes, together with fellow members, he also takes part in other running events such as Run For Hope, Run For Inclusion, and the Income Eco Run.

Ong’s mother shared that he has grown tremendously since joining Runninghour as the exposure to different sports helped improve his physical and mental health.

For her, it is heartening to witness Ong’s perseverance to complete the races.

Besides becoming happier, she added that Ong constantly looks forward to attending Runninghour’s activities

Runninghour is now home to over 700 members like Desi and Xavier, who mainly use Sports Hub as a base for their fitness activities.

More than just running

Contrary to Runninghour’s name, running is not the only sport its members partake in.

Wednesdays are reserved for yoga, while Thursdays are for something called Fun Fitness (essentially exercising without knowing it, through games and other activities).

On Saturdays, members head out to other parts of Singapore for runs, and hikes are held on the last Sunday of each month.

Its Instagram account is regularly updated with the latest information on upcoming events and happenings.

Super wholesome.

Harmony Fest ‘24

On Jul. 6 and 7, 2024, Runninghour will participate in Harmony Fest! 2024, an event at Singapore Sports Hub celebrating diversity and fostering racial and religious harmony.

The co-operative will host a blindfold obstacle course, where members of the public can step into the shoes of the visually-impaired and better understand the challenges they experience.

Other event highlights include dance and music performances, dragon boat tryouts, and PWD-friendly tryouts such as powerchair football.

There will also be family-friendly activities and an attempt at setting a photo montage record.

Venue: Singapore Sports Hub

Dates: Jul. 6 & 7, 2024 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 9:30am to 4:30pm

Admission is free.

This article is sponsored by Singapore Sports Hub, a destination where everyone, no matter one’s background, can come together, connect, enjoy, and be a part of a community.

Top photo courtesy of Runninghour.