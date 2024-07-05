Royal Host opens at Jewel Changi Airport with hamburg steaks & S'pore-exclusive chilli crab omurice

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Japanese diner Royal Host has finally opened its first outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

It is widely known for its Japanese-Western fusion dishes.

The restaurant is located on the third floor of the mall, near the linkway to Changi Airport Terminal Three.

Boasting a clean and modern interior, the diner seats a total of 90 pax.

Here's what we tried:

Royal Onion Gratin Soup (S$7.80++)

Royal Kale Salad (S$19.80++)

Royal Hamburg Steak with Brown Butter Sauce and Steamed Rice (S$33.60++)

Omurice with Snow Crab and Chilli Sauce (S$30.80++)

Seafood and Mentaiko Sauce Pasta (S$29.40++)

Hot Fudge Sundae (S$18.40++)

Cream Brulee Parfait with Mixed Berries (S$21.80++)

Drinks

Here are some of the drinks that we had:

Singapore Sling (S$11.50++)

Lychee Rose (S$10.50++)

Mojito (S$11.50++)

Royal Paradise Tropical Iced Tea (S$8++)

Royal Host

Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #03-219, S819666

Opening hours: 8am to 11pm, daily

This was a media preview at Royal Host.

Top images via Celeste Ng and Reinald Goh.