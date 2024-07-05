Back

Royal Host opens at Jewel Changi Airport with hamburg steaks & S'pore-exclusive chilli crab omurice

Don't need to go to Japan anymore.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 05, 2024, 10:43 PM

Japanese diner Royal Host has finally opened its first outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.

It is widely known for its Japanese-Western fusion dishes.

The restaurant is located on the third floor of the mall, near the linkway to Changi Airport Terminal Three.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Boasting a clean and modern interior, the diner seats a total of 90 pax.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Here's what we tried:

Royal Onion Gratin Soup (S$7.80++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Royal Kale Salad (S$19.80++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Royal Hamburg Steak with Brown Butter Sauce and Steamed Rice (S$33.60++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Omurice with Snow Crab and Chilli Sauce (S$30.80++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Seafood and Mentaiko Sauce Pasta (S$29.40++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Hot Fudge Sundae (S$18.40++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Cream Brulee Parfait with Mixed Berries (S$21.80++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Drinks

Left to right: Singapore Sling, Lychee Rose and Mojito. Photo by Celeste Ng.

Here are some of the drinks that we had:

  • Singapore Sling (S$11.50++)

  • Lychee Rose (S$10.50++)

  • Mojito (S$11.50++)

Royal Paradise Tropical Iced Tea (S$8++)

Photo by Celeste Ng.

Royal Host

Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #03-219, S819666

Opening hours: 8am to 11pm, daily

This was a media preview at Royal Host.

Top images via Celeste Ng and Reinald Goh. 

