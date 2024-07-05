Royal Host opens at Jewel Changi Airport with hamburg steaks & S'pore-exclusive chilli crab omurice

Japanese diner Royal Host has finally opened its first outlet at Jewel Changi Airport.
It is widely known for its Japanese-Western fusion dishes.
The restaurant is located on the third floor of the mall, near the linkway to Changi Airport Terminal Three.
Boasting a clean and modern interior, the diner seats a total of 90 pax.
Here's what we tried:
Royal Onion Gratin Soup (S$7.80++)
Royal Kale Salad (S$19.80++)
Royal Hamburg Steak with Brown Butter Sauce and Steamed Rice (S$33.60++)
Omurice with Snow Crab and Chilli Sauce (S$30.80++)
Seafood and Mentaiko Sauce Pasta (S$29.40++)
Hot Fudge Sundae (S$18.40++)
Cream Brulee Parfait with Mixed Berries (S$21.80++)
Drinks
Here are some of the drinks that we had:
- Singapore Sling (S$11.50++)
- Lychee Rose (S$10.50++)
- Mojito (S$11.50++)
Royal Paradise Tropical Iced Tea (S$8++)
Royal Host
Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, #03-219, S819666
Opening hours: 8am to 11pm, daily
This was a media preview at Royal Host.
Top images via Celeste Ng and Reinald Goh.
