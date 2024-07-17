Back

Robert Irwin tries durian at Geylang, winces, coughs & says, 'It's good'

Watch him gag.

Hannah Martens | July 17, 2024, 05:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Even though Robert Irwin works with crocodiles, the thought of eating a durian left him questioning his life.

He asked: "What have I done?"

On a recent trip to Singapore with his mother and sister, Irwin stopped by Durian 36 at Geylang to try "the famous durian".

On Jul. 17, he posted a video on TikTok documenting his reaction to one bite of the fruit.

Irwin vs Durian

Irwin admitted that he was nervous about trying durian and wondered if it was a sign when he was given gloves to eat.

"Everyone either says it's great or it's literally the worst thing they've ever eaten," he said before sniffing the flesh of a durian.

When describing the smell of the durian, Irwin paused a little before saying it was "confronting".

He said:

"I'm nervous. I'm excited. I'm unsure. I am feeling so many emotions."

Irwin hesitated a couple of times and even gave himself a countdown before attempting a nibble.

However, he shared that he could not get past the smell of the fruit.

He eventually took his first bite.

He chewed for a bit before he coughed and said: "It's good".

His facial expression might say otherwise, as he was wincing throughout the rest of his video.

@robertirwinRobert vs Durian…♬ original sound - Robert Irwin

Top photos via Robert Irwin/TikTok

MOE aims to recover S$317,000 in possible contractor overpayments flagged by Auditor-General report

MOE said that it has recovered around S$68,000 of the S$317,000, and targets to complete the recovery of the remaining funds by the end of 2024.

July 17, 2024, 05:00 PM

NParks acting to recover estimated S$1.93 million overpayments flagged in Auditor-General report

NParks said it recovered S$0.29 million as of May 2024, and is working to recover the rest in the next few months.

July 17, 2024, 04:58 PM

Toilet door falls off during 16-hour Cathay Pacific flight, held in place by flight attendant

Another in-flight issue.

July 17, 2024, 04:02 PM

Man, 60, trips on uneven footpath in Hillock Park while jogging, suffers 4 bone fractures

The Tanjong Pagar Town Council said they are expediting repairs to the footpath.

July 17, 2024, 03:32 PM

S'pore Lionesses thrash Macau 9-0 in football friendly

ROAR!

July 17, 2024, 03:08 PM

Driver swerves onto footpath to get back on track after making wrong turn in Queenstown

Not quite what they teach you at driving school.

July 17, 2024, 01:13 PM

Video: BMW landed on its side after a car hit it at Ang Mo Kio junction

Video footage of the incident has emerged.

July 17, 2024, 12:06 PM

Judge dismisses Trump's classified document criminal case

The Justice Department is planning to appeal the decision.

July 17, 2024, 11:52 AM

KK Mart fined S$17,240 by M'sia court, founders won't face further criminal charges over controversial socks

Three officers who supplied the controversial socks to KK Mart were also discharged from criminal charges in the same case. 

July 17, 2024, 11:48 AM

S'porean man, 68, hides 8 spy cameras to watch female tenant in toilet & bedroom

He was married.

July 17, 2024, 11:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.