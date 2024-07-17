Robert Irwin tries durian at Geylang, winces, coughs & says, 'It's good'

Even though Robert Irwin works with crocodiles, the thought of eating a durian left him questioning his life.

He asked: "What have I done?"

On a recent trip to Singapore with his mother and sister, Irwin stopped by Durian 36 at Geylang to try "the famous durian".

On Jul. 17, he posted a video on TikTok documenting his reaction to one bite of the fruit.

Irwin vs Durian

Irwin admitted that he was nervous about trying durian and wondered if it was a sign when he was given gloves to eat.

"Everyone either says it's great or it's literally the worst thing they've ever eaten," he said before sniffing the flesh of a durian.

When describing the smell of the durian, Irwin paused a little before saying it was "confronting".

He said:

"I'm nervous. I'm excited. I'm unsure. I am feeling so many emotions."

Irwin hesitated a couple of times and even gave himself a countdown before attempting a nibble.

However, he shared that he could not get past the smell of the fruit.

He eventually took his first bite.

He chewed for a bit before he coughed and said: "It's good".

His facial expression might say otherwise, as he was wincing throughout the rest of his video.

Top photos via Robert Irwin/TikTok