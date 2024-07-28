Robert Downey Jr returns to MCU as Dr Doom

Robert Downey Jr will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), not as Tony Stark, but as Victor von Doom.

Downey Jr, the once-protagonist star of the superhero franchise, who relieved his role of Iron Man after the character's exit in "Avengers: Endgame," will play the main villain, Dr. Doom, in the upcoming ”Avengers" movies "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars."

Announced during San Diego Comic-Con

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news was announced in a "ceremony" at San Diego Comic-Con on Jul. 27 (U.S. time).

Two dozen olive-robed men with metal, Doctor Doom-like masks walked on stage, together with studio boss Kevin Feige and directors "The Russo Bros", Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

The Russo Bros were the filmmakers for "Avengers: Infinity War"(2018) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

"If we’re going to bring Doctor Doom to the screen — he is one of the most complex characters, most entertaining characters in all of fiction," Joe Russo said on stage. "If we’re going to do this… then we are going to need the greatest actor in the world."

That was when Downey Jr stepped out and took off his mask, eliciting screams of joy from the 6,500-strong crowd.

The announcement of The Russo Bros to be the filmmakers for the "Doomsday" and "Secret Wars" came after.

Back for more after an 11-year run with MCU

Downey Jr first appeared as Tony Stark in 2008's first-ever MCU instalment, the 2008 movie Iron Man.

He reprised the role in 10 other MCU films over the next 11 years until the character's death in "Endgame."

Variety reported that the actor's exit was emotional, and he had always planned to return to the franchise.

During an interview about his Oscar win for best supporting actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, he didn't hesitate to answer yes when asked if he would return to the MCU.

Marvel Studios also announced other upcoming movies, such as new films for The Fantastic Four and Captain America.

Top photo from Robert Downey Jr.'s Instagram