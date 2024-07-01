Teen who killed schoolmate, 13, at River Valley High School seeking reduction of 16-year sentence

Warning: This article contains mentions of violence and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

The teenager who killed his 13-year-old schoolmate, Ethan Hun, with an axe at River Valley High School is appealing against his sentence of 16 years.

He had pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and was sentenced on Dec. 1, 2023.

He cannot be identified under the Children and Young Persons Act as he was 16 years old at the time of the offence.

His lawyers, Sunil Sudheesan and Joyce Khoo from law firm Quahe Woo & Palmer, have appealed for the sentence to be reduced to eight to 10 years, CNA reported.

Defence: Sentence is excessive, client had depression

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the defence called the sentence "manifestly excessive".

Sudheesan argued that his client had been in the "depths of depression" and had come up with an "irrational solution", aiming to be killed by the police as he felt unable to take his own life.

Sudheesan added that while the teenager had control over his actions and awareness that they were wrong, it was his depression which had caused him to come up with such a plan.

Prosecution: Teenager had watched snuff videos when his rationality was not affected

As for the prosecution, they argued that the teenager had significant responsibility for his actions as he had watched videos showing actual scenes of human death (also known as snuff videos), which Sudheesan said had informed his plan.

The prosecution pointed out that the teen's decision to watch the videos occurred when his rationality was not affected, according to The Straits Times.

The teenager was also aware that he was depressed, had refused to seek help and should also have guarded against such material, the prosecution added.

In response to this, Sudheesan said depression is not like a "tap" which can be turned on or off.

Rather, it can cripple even the best of people, he said, adding that in the case of the teenager, he coped with it poorly.

Chief Justice: Statement of facts does not fit with the appeal

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said the statement of facts which the teenager pleaded guilty to did not quite fit with the appeal put forward by Sudheesan.

According to the statement of facts, the teenager had waited in the toilet, armed with an axe.

When the victim, Hun, entered the toilet, he put up tape to prevent others from entering and killed the victim.

They did not know each other.

CJ Menon was also quoted by CNA as saying that the entire sequence of events did not suggest an image of a person hoping to be confronted by the police.

Instead, it suggests that the perpetrator was thinking about finishing the act of killing rather than wanting to face law enforcement.

CJ Menon also said he failed to see how the teenager's mental illness was mitigating for his case.

Defence: Client is extremely remorseful for what he has done

Sudheesan replied that his client had planned to attack someone and be killed by the police, CNA reported.

As for the harm done to Hun, Sudheesan said he hated to use the term but that the victim had been "collateral damage" and had been "at the wrong place at the wrong time".

He also highlighted how his client felt extremely remorseful for his actions and understood that he has caused irreparable harm to Hun's family.

The case is currently adjourned, pending a decision by the judges.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

Hear4U: 6978 2728 (WhatsApp)

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Hotline: 6389 2222 (24-hour)

SAGE Counselling Centre - The Seniors Helpline: 1800 555 5555

Samaritans of Singapore: 1 767 (Hotline), 9151 1787 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386 1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800 2744 788 (for children aged 7 to 12)

Viriya Counselling Helpline: 6256 1311

Top photo by Mothership