K-pop boy group RIIZE holding public fan sign event at Clarke Quay Central on Jul. 19, 2024

South Korean boy group RIIZE will be holding a fan signing event at Clarke Quay Central on Jul. 19, 2024, at 6:30pm.

Organised by interAsia, the event will be held the day before their "Riizing Days" concert happening at the Singapore Expo.

How to join

Fans interested in joining the event can purchase RIIZE's first mini-album "Riizing" via interAsia Online Mall, from now till Jul. 14, 2024, 11:59pm.

A total of 180 winners will be selected.

60 winners will be entitled to one-to-one, face-to-face fan sign sessions with the members, an autographed album signed to the winner's name, as well as participate in the question and answer segment of the event.

Meanwhile, the other 120 winners will join as audiences for the event and will be able to participate in the question and answer segment too.

Winners will be announced via interAsia's website on Jul. 15, 2024, after 6pm.

Good luck.

Top images via RIIZE's Instagram and Google Maps.