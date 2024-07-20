Republicans, with right ears bandaged, show support for Trump as he formally accepts GOP nomination

A new trend was spotted among attendees at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Wisconsin, U.S.

Using makeshift bandages, paper, and tissues, attendees donned white squares on their right ears.

Some even added their own spin to the fashion statement, replacing the white square with an American flag or adding the words "Fight Fight Fight"— referring to words from Trump moments after he was shot.

"We're helping President Trump set a new fashion statement," Arizona delegate Susan Ellsworth told Reuters, adding that they're standing in solidarity with him for his wound and wanted to show how much they loved him.

Trump formally accepts GOP nomination

The RNC was held from Jul. 15 to 18, 2024, where delegates of the Republican Party selected the party's nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

On the convention's last night, Trump took to the stage to promise to serve "all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," as seen in The Wall Street Journal's coverage of Trump's speech.

“So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” said Trump, marking his first public address since the assassination attempt.

It is Trump's third nomination to run for president.

A way for supporters to stand 'in solidarity'

The new accessory was said to be a way for supporters to stand 'in solidarity' with Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on the former president at a political rally in Pennsylvania on Jul. 13.

The U.S. presidential hopeful showed up with his ear bandaged at the RNC on Jul. 15 night (United States time), saying he "cannot allow a 'shooter,' or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else".

The shooting on Jul. 13 killed one attendee and injured three others including Trump, as a bullet grazed his right ear.

The shooter was later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was neutralised on-site and pronounced dead.

The motive for Crooks's actions is unknown.

Diaper-wearing trend in spring

The fake ear bandage is just the latest trend among Trump supporters.

In April and May 2024, supporters were spotted wearing diapers at rallies and carrying signs that said "Real Men Wear Diapers", as reported by Sky News.

The diapers were worn in response to former lawyer Michael Cohen nicknaming Trump "Von ShitzInPantz" on X, which was brought to light during recent developments in the former president’s hush money trial.

