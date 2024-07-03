Back

Retiree, 66, spends 8 hours a day picking litter around Kallang estate, says it keeps him healthy

He has lived in the estate for nearly 40 years.

Matthias Ang | July 03, 2024, 05:08 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 66-year-old retiree, surnamed Looi, spends eight hours a day picking up rubbish around his estate in Kallang.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he started this habit of cleaning five years ago, in a bid to make his neighbourhood cleaner and more comfortable for his neighbours.

Inspired by his younger sister

Looi, who has lived at Block 467 along Crawford Lane for nearly 40 years, said he had been inspired by his younger sister who returned from Hong Kong five years ago to take of their mother who was ill.

According to Looi, she would go downstairs to pick up rubbish during her free time.

He added:

"I am also a fussy person. Each time I return home, I want to clean the litter and cigarette butts I see on the ground. So I joined her."

Cleaned the estate for three hours while he was still working

Looi said that prior to his retirement in 2023 from his job in customer service at SingPost, he would only be able to pick up litter from 7pm to 10pm.

Now that he has retired and has more time, he will clean the estate in two shifts — for two hours from 5am to 7am in the morning, and for six hours from 4pm to 10pm later in the day.

Shin Min reported that the area Looi cleans is the vicinity of Blocks 466, 467 and 468, and that he's lived in the area for close to 40 years.

He will also help to return abandoned shopping carts and report on the community's state of cleanliness via the OneService app.

Looi pointed out that as the estate is near the MRT station and offices, there will be many people passing through — which means more and more litter is likely.

Looi added that keeping the estate clean has also helped to keep him healthy.

He elaborated:

"When I went to see the doctor at the time of my retirement, I was advised to not stay at home all day as it may increase the risk of high blood pressure. So I treat picking litter as a daily exercise and my blood pressure is well-controlled."

Wanted to give up at one point because he was scolded

Looi admitted that he wanted to give up at one point however, as he was scolded for doing something that was boring. He also got brickbats about the fact that he was not earning money from it.

He said, "Because the scolding was really ugly and I was so tired, I even thought about giving up."

However, under the guidance of his sister, he ultimately persevered.

"I have been doing this for so many years and it would be a shame to give up now," he said.

There have also been many people who have praised him, with some even attempting to give him money for his efforts.

Looi added that he rejected such gestures and said he was really happy when he met a person who praised him and wanted to take a photo with him. To him, it meant there were people who recognised his efforts.

He also voiced his satisfaction at how the community has become cleaner in recent years.

"I hope other residents will also join me in picking litter. If they can't, I hope we can work together to keep the community clean."

Commended by MP Denise Phua

Looi's efforts were eventually highlighted in a post by Member of Parliament (MP) Denise Phua on Jun. 28.

Phua said she had "bumped" into him when she completed her weekly house visits at Block 467 and expressed her gratitude for his "public spiritedness".

"Efforts by folks like Looi do lighten the load of our diligent town council cleaners," she wrote.

Top left photo via Denise Phua/Facebook, right photo via Google Streetview

M'sia Good Vibes Festival cancelled due to clash with M'sia king's coronation

Second year in a row that the festival has been cancelled.

July 03, 2024, 08:02 PM

Hawker food prices went up 6.1% in 2023 due to rising food import costs

The hawker food inflation has since moderated to 3.7% in May 2024.

July 03, 2024, 06:58 PM

Challenging to launch more BTO flats with wait times of less than 3 years: Desmond Lee

He was asked if HDB could reduce wait times to 18 months.

July 03, 2024, 06:22 PM

Free exhibition at National Museum of S'pore features toys from 1980s to the present, opens Jul. 5

Still remember your old toys?

July 03, 2024, 06:15 PM

Najib's bid to serve remaining jail sentence as house arrest rejected by M'sia High Court

Najib previously requested to produce an "addendum order" permitting a house arrest by the former Malaysian Agong, Abdullah of Pahang.

July 03, 2024, 06:11 PM

S'pore doesn't 'glorify or celebrate' colonial past: Desmond Lee on new statues in Fort Canning

Two new statues of Sir Stamford Raffles and Nathaniel Wallich were unveiled in May. 21, 2024, at Canning Rise in Fort Canning Park.

July 03, 2024, 06:05 PM

‘Why did I get cancer?’: S’porean woman was just 30 when she found out she had stage 3 breast cancer

Losing her hair was the least of her worries.

July 03, 2024, 05:59 PM

S'pore remains confident in operational capability & reliability of F-16s: MINDEF

Approximately 3,100 F-16s operating in 25 countries clocked over 19 million flight hours.

July 03, 2024, 05:54 PM

Zouk otter mum likely died due to natural causes: NParks

Her carcass had been retrieved by NParks and sent to Mandai Wildlife Group for a postmortem.

July 03, 2024, 05:24 PM

M'sians gather up 'free' squid & cuttlefish by the highway after seafood lorry overturns

Free sotong.

July 03, 2024, 04:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.