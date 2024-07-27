Back

S'pore man rescues injured baby nightjar drowning in Jurong West condo pool, names it 'Bloop'

Because it was "blooping" in the pool.

Julia Yee | July 27, 2024, 02:53 PM

A nightjar fledgling had a near brush with death when it almost drowned in a condominium pool in Singapore.

But it was later able to look death in the eye and say "not today", for it was promptly rescued by a passing human.

The lucky bird gained a new chance at life, along with a new name, "Bloop".

Bloop. Photo from Ko Ko

Bloop was trapped

Speaking to Mothership, the 23-year-old rescuer identified himself as Ko Ko.

He was on the way to the gym at 10pm on Jul. 25, when he chanced upon the bird trapped at his apartment's lift lobby.

Along with two other neighbours in the area, Ko Ko helped free the bird, which flew only a short distance away.

At 11pm, Ko Ko was heading home when he once again met the bird at the lift lobby.

"By then, I knew something was not right," he said.

Bloop was drowning

Wanting to get a closer look at the bird's condition, Ko Ko approached it.

But when he tried to coax it onto his finger "like a parakeet", it got spooked and flew into the estate's kiddy pool.

"He flew past me and zipped straight into a kiddy pool and started drowning and blooping."

"It started drowning and flapping its wing[s] aggressively. I don't know why it flew into there but I think it was injured," Ko Ko recounted.

Fresh from his gym session, the man found himself having to work some muscles again as he ventured into the ankle-deep pool to save his new acquaintance.

"I gently grabbed the bird and put it against my chest to warm it up a bit," he said.

Bloop was hurt

Ko Ko eventually decided to bring the bird home with him.

Digging out his old hamster cage, Ko Ko made a temporary shelter for the bird and gave it some water to drink.

Photo from Ko Ko

He also decided to name the bird "Bloop", after the aforementioned "blooping" in the pool.

Bloop seemed pretty content.

Gif from Ko Ko

Authorities were alerted

Worried that Bloop might be "eaten by a cat" if left to its own devices, Ko Ko contacted the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres).

Taking Acres' advice, he checked Bloop's wing, and found that it was injured.

Photo from Ko Ko

Photo from Ko Ko

Following Acres' instructions, Ko Ko then contacted the National Parks Board (NParks), who came to collect Bloop at 12am.

Encountering wildlife in Singapore

Nightjars are nocturnal birds that feed mainly on insects.

There are four species of nightjars in Singapore, all of which have dark plumage that aids in camouflage.

Members of the public who encounter a wild animal injured, trapped, or in distress, should not attempt to pick it up.

Instead, they should contact NParks' 24-hour Animal Response Centre helpline (1800-476-1600), or Acres at 9783 7782.

Ko Ko added that he was informed by NParks not to feed the bird under any given situation, except to give it water.

This is in line with NParks' usual advice not to feed wildlife, for fear of affecting the animals' health, natural behaviour, and population growth.

Mothership has reached out to NParks for comment.

Top images from Ko Ko

