Revised Registers of Electors open for public inspection from Jul. 23, 2024

There are 2,715,187 electors.

Hannah Martens | July 22, 2024, 03:19 PM

Events

The revised Register of Electors was certified on Jul. 21 and will be available for public inspection from Jul. 23, 2024.

The Elections Department (ELD) announced on Jul. 22 that Singaporeans may check their particulars in the registers electronically through their Singpass App or the ELD website.

Those who cannot check their particulars in the registers electronically can do so at Community Centres/Clubs and ServiceSG Centres near their homes.

Singapore citizens can also make an e-appointment via the ELD website to check their particulars at the ELD office or call 1800-225-5353.

Overseas Singaporeans who cannot check their particulars online can do so at one of the Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

There are currently 2,715,187 electors in the registers.

Restornamesname to registers

Those whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote at a past election can apply to have their names restored to the registers via the ELD website.

Names cannot be restored from the date the election Writ is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested or until after Polling Day.

Registration as an overseas elector

Overseas Singaporeans listed in the Register of Electors may register as overseas electors to vote by post or in person at one of the 10 overseas polling stations.

Overseas Singaporeans can register as overseas electors via the ELD website or in person at one of the overseas registration centres.

To be eligible to register as overseas electors, overseas Singaporeans must have resided in Singapore for at least 30 days within the three years before the registration date.

Registration as an overseas elector will not be processed from the third day after the Writ for an election is issued till after the Nomination day if the election is not contested or till after Polling Day.

Top photos via MCI

