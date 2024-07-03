S'pore has 2,713,051 registered electors as of Jun. 2024, an increase of 3,644 from Sep. 2023

Based on the latest Registers of Electors as of Jun. 1, 2024, there are 2,713,051 electors.

This is an increase of 3,644 electors from the 2,709,407 at the 2023 Presidential Election, said minister Chan Chun Sing in reply to a written parliamentary question on behalf of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Gan Thiam Poh asked the Prime Minister about the overall increase or decrease in the number of electors in each electoral division and the electoral divisions with the largest and smallest number of electors, respectively.

Largest and smallest electoral division

The current largest electoral division is in the Ang Mo Kio Group Representation Constituency (GRC), with 188,722 registered electors.

However, it saw a decrease in 1,076 registered electors from the 2023 Presidential Elections in September 2023.

The smallest electoral division is the Yuhua Single Member Constituency (SMC), with 20,349 registered voters.

However, it saw a 468 decrease in registered electors.

The electoral division that saw the biggest decrease is the East Coast GRC, with a 2,175-voter decrease from 123,961 to 121,786.

The electoral division saw the biggest increase in Tampines GRC, with a 4,112 increase in voters from 160,227 to 164,339.

Electoral Boundaries Review Committee has not been convened

Workers' Party MP Louis Chua raised a question about the terms of reference provided to an Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) and the principles underlying how the terms of reference are determined.

Chan replied that the EBRC has not been convened, and the Prime Minister will set out the committee's terms of reference.

He noted that based on past committees, the EBRC will review the electoral boundaries and recommend the size and number of GRCs and SMCs.

"In its review, the EBRC should consider significant changes in the number of electors in each electoral division as a result of population shifts and housing developments since the last boundary delineation exercise."

Chan also pointed out that for the last three General Elections, the Prime Minister directed the EBRC to reduce the size of GRCs and create more SMCs.

Photo by Jonathan Khoo on Unsplash