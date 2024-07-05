Tampines HDB block's 'red wall' to be repainted after residents complain of 'bloody red reflection'

The red and green gable end walls of the block repainting project at Tampines N4 Neighbourhood Centre will be repainted mainly in white, announced Member of Parliament (MP) for Tampines GRC Baey Yam Keng in a Facebook post.

The decision follows a resident's email about a "bloody red reflection" from the gable end wall of a neighbouring block, which was painted red.

The town council had also received similar feedback from other residents in the same stack, Baey wrote.

Residents from another block facing a green wall also reported being affected by a green reflection.

After reviewing the situation with the painting contractor, the town council decided to repaint both gable end walls mainly in white, with the side beams remaining in red and green, respectively, Baey shared.

Aeroplane design feedback

Baey also addressed feedback from a resident about the design theme featuring planes on the N4 blocks, which the resident felt resembled missiles and bombs.

Baey said he took the feedback seriously but, after discussions with the town council and consultations with some residents and grassroots leaders, supported the decision to retain the original design concept.

He explained that the aeroplane design was inspired by the childhood aeroplane board game, part of a series of nostalgia themes adopted for block painting in Tampines North.

"In fact, the image the resident has taken offence with is a faithful replica of the boardgame (as attached) and not an attempt to disguise warplanes," Baey wrote.

Design was chosen based on residents' vote

In July 2023, the town council proposed three designs for the painting project, two of which featured the board game, Baey said.

Households of the blocks to be painted were invited to vote, and about 80 per cent of the votes favoured the board game designs.

"This means the majority of residents had no issue with the aeroplane design. It would not be fair to the majority to change the design now," Baey wrote.

However, the resident who gave the feedback did not participate in the voting as he does not live in this cluster of blocks, Baey noted.

The painting works were funded by the Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) paid by residents.

Baey emphasised that changing a design chosen by residents would not be a good use of their money.

The S&CC are fees collected by the town council to manage, maintain, and improve common property within the estates.

Baey said that he has explained the decision to keep the aeroplane design to the resident and hopes he will understand their position.

Top photos by Baey Yam Keng/Facebook