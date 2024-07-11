Sheikh Haikel opens halal chicken rice restaurant at North Bridge Road

Here's some good news if you are looking for halal dining options: Sheikh Haikel has opened a halal Hainanese chicken rice restaurant.

Called Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice, the restaurant is located at 783 North Bridge Road and was officially launched on Jul. 7, 2024.

It is open daily from 11:30am to 3pm for lunch, and from 5pm to 9pm for dinner.

In an Instagram post on Jul. 3, Haikel's wife, Anna Belle Francis, said:

"This year we celebrate our 25th Anniversary of being married! And on our 25th year, we opened a chicken rice restaurant @haigejichickenrice - This has always been a dream of @sheikhhaikel and it has come true!"

She also thanked their friends for their support, along with the vendors who helped with the renovation and murals for the restaurant.

In a Facebook post by the restaurant on Jun. 23, Haikel said:

"I am thrilled to bring my love for Chicken Rice to life through this new restaurant. This dish holds a special place in the hearts of Singaporeans, including mine, and I am excited to share the halal version of the authentic Hainanese Chicken Rice with everyone."

Although Hai Ge Ji has not yet released a menu, it appears that one can expect the usual fare of steamed and roasted chicken rice, along with a few other dishes.

Delicious.

Where to go: 783 North Bridge Road

When to go: 11:30am to 9pm

Top image via Hai Ge Ji Instagram & Facebook