Raikan Ilmu returns with flight simulator, news reporting & other activities at Jurong Point & Kampung Admiralty till Jul. 28

Are you a young parent looking for weekend activities to enjoy with your child?

Or are you a youth wanting to explore the latest tech and AI robots?

Or perhaps are you a jobseeker looking for career opportunities in growth sectors?

If you said yes to any of the earlier questions, you’re in for a treat.

The annual Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands, organised by Mendaki, is taking place from Jun. 29 to Jul. 28, 2024.

Raikan Ilmu, which translates to “celebrating knowledge” in Malay, is an event that is free for all races and ages to celebrate knowledge together.

This year, it is being held at three locations: Our Tampines Hub, Jurong Point and Kampung Admiralty.

The first of the three was held at Our Tampines Hub from Jun. 29 to 30, and saw activities like batik painting, robotic coding and experiencing virtual reality.

The other two locations will continue to feature four experiential pavilions where participants will be able to try and immerse themselves in fun, hands-on activities for young families, youth and jobseekers.

Here’s what you can expect from each of the four pavilions:

Discovery Pavilion

Visitors can immerse themselves in the Discovery Pavilion, where curiosity and having a thirst for learning is encouraged.

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a news reporter, standing in front of a green screen and reading off a teleprompter?

Try your hand at reporting at Berita Mediacorp’s mini studio with autocue to understand how professionals deliver scripted content effectively.

Visitors can also visit GG E-Sports Solution’s booth to experience fun parent-child games and to learn about potential career paths in the industry.

Looking for a job? Head over to the South West Community Job Fair at Jurong Point from Jul. 15 to 19 to get access to over 40,000 jobs.

Innovation Pavilion

Highlighting emerging technologies such as robotics, AI and innovative solutions, visitors can look forward to an array of technology and AI-centric activities.

Interested in becoming a pilot for a day?

Have a go at the aviation booth by Aeroviation where you can experience the flight simulators and even immersive virtual flights using VR.

Those interested in robotics can try their hands at manoeuvring robots designed and coded by the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). Soccer fans can even play a game of robot soccer with your family.

Creativity Pavilion

Through various S.T.E.A.M related hands-on activities, the Creativity Pavilion engages the younger visitors in artistic and immersive experiences that stimulate imagination and innovative thinking.

Participants can participate in the Micro Batik activity by Kamal Arts where they can paint on their own pre-waxed batik pieces.

At the Anak Pintar booth, the young ones will be exposed to basic Malay language literacy activities including identifying and recognising colours, shapes, sizes, Malay dishes and counting in Malay.

Wellness Pavilion

Lastly, visitors can better understand the significance of balance and self-care through wellness and holistic health practices at the Wellness Pavilion.

There will also be free basic health screening and body composition analysis services by SATA CommHealth where you can learn more about vital health metrics like BMI and body fat percentage.

Besides being physically in check, Club HEAL will also be conducting mental health quizzes and memory tests to educate and promote awareness of mental health. Visitors can also learn about various mental health conditions and how to be proactive in maintaining their well being.

Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands 2024

Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands (Jurong):

Location: Jurong Point

Dates:

Discovery Pavilion: Jul. 15 - 19, 2024

All four Pavilions: Jul. 20 - 21, 2024

Raikan Ilmu@Heartlands (Admiralty):

Location: Kampung Admiralty

Dates: Jul. 27 - 28, 2024

In case you’re wondering, entry to the event is free and everyone is welcomed to participate in the activities.

The booths and activities may differ slightly across the two locations, so you can check out Mendaki’s social media platforms or their website to find out more.

This sponsored article by Mendaki makes the writer eager to celebrate knowledge.

Top images courtesy of Mendaki.