Raffles Institution student dressed up as delivery rider on Racial Harmony Day, faced disciplinary action

A student from Raffles Institution (RI) received disciplinary action after a photo of him dressing up as a delivery rider on Racial Harmony Day circulated online on Jul. 24.

In the photo shared on Reddit, the student could be seen wearing a long-sleeved pink uniform and a mask, which appeared to be a man's face who has a dark skin tone.

The thread gained traction and sparked reactions, with some users saying that the mask was "in poor taste" and that such behaviour "should never be tolerated".

A few users also pointed out that the face on the mask was actually a basketball player's face.

"No intention to make fun of any group or community"

Principal of RI, Aaron Loh said the school is aware of the incident and has taken disciplinary action against the student involved.

Students had been advised that they were allowed to dress in traditional ethnic attire for Racial Harmony Day, if they would like to, he said.

Loh added: "The student who was dressed inappropriately had taken the photo as part of current trends around social media memes involving a basketballer. He had no intention to make fun of any group or community."

The school has since counselled the students involved to remind them about the importance of being sensitive to the feelings of others, and to be mindful of their actions.

