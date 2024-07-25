Back

Raffles Institution student dressed up as delivery rider on Racial Harmony Day, faced disciplinary action

"He had no intention to make fun of any group or community."

Seri Mazliana | July 25, 2024, 10:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A student from Raffles Institution (RI) received disciplinary action after a photo of him dressing up as a delivery rider on Racial Harmony Day circulated online on Jul. 24.

In the photo shared on Reddit, the student could be seen wearing a long-sleeved pink uniform and a mask, which appeared to be a man's face who has a dark skin tone.

The thread gained traction and sparked reactions, with some users saying that the mask was "in poor taste" and that such behaviour "should never be tolerated".

A few users also pointed out that the face on the mask was actually a basketball player's face.

"No intention to make fun of any group or community"

Principal of RI, Aaron Loh said the school is aware of the incident and has taken disciplinary action against the student involved.

Students had been advised that they were allowed to dress in traditional ethnic attire for Racial Harmony Day, if they would like to, he said.

Loh added: "The student who was dressed inappropriately had taken the photo as part of current trends around social media memes involving a basketballer. He had no intention to make fun of any group or community."

The school has since counselled the students involved to remind them about the importance of being sensitive to the feelings of others, and to be mindful of their actions.

Top photos via Google Maps & Reddit

5-vehicle collision in Serangoon: Car drivers, 45 & 76, motorcyclists, 29 & 40, injured

Investigations are ongoing.

July 25, 2024, 09:17 PM

S'porean man, 30, tries to start car like 'Ghost Rider', burns Mercedes-Benz in Yishun car park

He also claimed that he was a "self-taught driver".

July 25, 2024, 09:08 PM

Grab no longer buying Trans-cab

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore has ended its assessment of the proposed acquisition accordingly.

July 25, 2024, 07:56 PM

S'pore pet groomer apologises to owner of pet corgi that died in their care

:((

July 25, 2024, 07:44 PM

8 flights cancelled, 4 rescheduled between S'pore & Fuzhou, Manila, Taipei, due to Typhoon Gaemi

Typhoon Gaemi made landfall on Taiwan’s coast on Jul. 24, 2024.

July 25, 2024, 07:30 PM

New Pangolin Trail & underwater-viewing habitat with F&B area to be unveiled at Night Safari & S'pore Zoo

Animal lovers, rejoice.

July 25, 2024, 07:01 PM

Harmful online content most seen on Facebook & Instagram: MDDI survey

The poll found that two-thirds of respondents encountered harmful content on the six designated social media platforms.

July 25, 2024, 06:34 PM

Public assured Income Insurance will offer affordable insurance for lower-income customers after Allianz deal

Income Insurance can tap capital markets after deal.

July 25, 2024, 05:43 PM

New Zealand woman gets 2 months' jail for feeding her overweight 53.7kg dog to death

It's also the owners responsibility to ensure appropriate diet and daily exercise for your pets.

July 25, 2024, 05:18 PM

Photographer takes photos of the moon, tiny Saturn & its rings from Punggol

So cool.

July 25, 2024, 02:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.