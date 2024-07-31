Back

Putien: Those who got food poisoning at ByteDance office didn't consume our food

It was reportedly one of the caterers providing lunch that day.

Daniel Seow | July 31, 2024, 12:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

[UPDATE at 2:00pm on Jul. 31, 2024: The article has been updated with a statement from Yun Nans.]

More details have emerged regarding the mass food poisoning case at the ByteDance office at One Raffles Quay, which saw 60 people falling ill on Jul. 30.

47 of them experienced abdominal pain and vomiting at around 3:15pm and had to be conveyed to hospital.

Chinese tech giant ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is investigating the matter.

The gastroenteritis cases are also being investigated by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Putien, one of the caterers for ByteDance's canteen, is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

Affected workers ate Chinese buffet at 26th-floor canteen

Lianhe Zaobao reported that it understands that some ByteDance employees experienced discomfort after consuming a Chinese buffet at ByteDance's canteen on the building's 26th floor.

A man surnamed Zhou (transliteration), whose friends work in ByteDance, told Zaobao that the canteen provides meals from different external caterers on weekdays.

" I heard that those who came down with food poisoning ate a Chinese buffet there, with the likes of noodles and meat. Many started vomiting and experiencing diarrhoea after 3pm, so someone called an ambulance," he said.

Another employee said that Putien and Yun Nans were among the canteen's caterers for Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received multiple calls for assistance at One Raffles Quay that afternoon.

17 ambulances were deployed to convey 47 people with food poisoning symptoms to hospital.

Multiple people were also treated by SCDF paramedics at a first aid point set up in the building.

Image from Lianhe Zaobao.

SFA and MOH said that 60 people reported gastroenteritis symptoms, of whom 57 have sought medical attention in hospitals.

Statements from Putien & Yun Nans

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a Putien spokesperson said,

“We understand that those affected with food poisoning symptoms did not consume the food catered by us. We are cooperating with the authorities and await the results of the investigations.”

A Yun Nans spokesperson told Zaobao that the caterer is "deeply concerned" about the food poisoning incident.

The spokesperson added that Yun Nans is working with other suppliers to provide assistance to those affected, and is also working closely with ByteDance and the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

"We strictly comply with food safety and hygiene regulations. The health and safety of our customers remains our top priority," the spokesperson said.

Top image from Lianhe Zaobao

Car narrowly misses girl & man outside Endeavour Primary School after reversing into railing

Very close.

July 31, 2024, 01:50 PM

Beverage container return scheme to launch on Apr. 1, 2026 in S'pore, with over 1,000 return points

The launch date was moved back as the consortium of beverage producers took "more time than anticipated to submit a proposal".

July 31, 2024, 01:43 PM

S'pore residents can clear T3 immigration by using facial & iris biometrics without passport from Aug. 2024

Another convenience.

July 31, 2024, 12:33 PM

MOF's use of 'scary' & 'horrifying' AI-generated images on social media draw flak

One commenter likened the posts to scam ads.

July 31, 2024, 12:10 PM

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Hamas blames Israel for the death.

July 31, 2024, 11:44 AM

'Social enterprise model alone cannot shoulder' growth of Income Insurance, NTUC Enterprise says in new statement

The new clarification was issued five days after the initial one.

July 31, 2024, 11:27 AM

Badminton: Yeo Jia Min scores 2nd win at Paris Olympics to top group, makes it to last 16

She is the first Singaporean shuttler to do so since 2012.

July 31, 2024, 10:45 AM

If you're not getting a S$850 GST voucher, who is? And why does your home's 'annual value' matter?

Explaining the August 2024 GST voucher.

July 31, 2024, 02:46 AM

M'sia badminton duo ends China's winning streak, shocks Paris Olympics

China has now lost twice in three days in 18 group stage matches.

July 30, 2024, 10:43 PM

S'pore man eats cigarette at Hougang void deck to help teen avoid NEA enforcement, gets fined

There was a "No Smoking" sign there.

July 30, 2024, 10:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.