Aspiring S’pore psychology student finds success despite adversities & O-Levels setback

What would you do if you didn’t score well enough to get into your dream course?

For 21-year-old Kelvin Lam, a first-year psychology student at James Cook University (JCU), a rejection following his O-level exams proved to be a turning point in his educational journey.

It was four years ago, in January 2020, when Lam – armed with a 15-point O-level score – applied for a psychology diploma course at a local polytechnic.

He didn’t get in, but that didn’t stop him from chasing his dream.

Fired up by rejection

Lam admitted that he wasn’t a stellar student because he was more interested in doing well in sports, which affected his grades negatively.

When he received the bad news, Lam was understandably upset, but not demoralised.

Instead, this setback fired him up even more to chase his dream of pursuing a degree in psychology and seek alternative pathways to do so.

Lam pointed out that the “never say die” ethos was something he got from being involved in competitive sports, especially football.

“It gave me a rush and a fighting edge as I had to think of ways to dribble past opponents, make smart decisions and know the right moves and plays to outwit them,” he said.

Similarly, he saw his less-than-ideal grades as an exciting opportunity to chart his own path.

A turning point in his education journey

One option Lam stumbled upon at that point was the Singapore campus of James Cook University (JCU)’s Pre-University Foundation Program, an intensive eight-month bridging programme that would funnel him towards the university’s Bachelor of Psychological Science course that is accredited by the Australian Psychology Accreditation Council (APAC).

But even though Lam was motivated to give this his best shot, things weren’t all smooth sailing.

He had to cut down on playing football, telling himself that this was a small sacrifice to get better grades.

When Lam found himself struggling with assignments, he would reach out to lecturers, seeking ways to improve.

He also attended school talks and workshops to learn how to better approach and tackle his assignments.

With this dedication driving him on, he eventually aced the programme, to his own surprise.

Lam shared that his time in the programme was pivotal to his educational journey:

“It gave me the confidence that I would be able to tackle whatever challenges I would face in studying for my degree.”

A brush with grief and depression

Growing up, Lam was a curious child who would observe and question why people behaved in certain ways.

To him, self-awareness was the key to leading a happier and more fulfilling life.

However, Lam’s ideals of psychology would soon be confronted by a grimmer reality.

In 2021, while Lam was serving National Service (NS), his close friend’s father abruptly passed away due to Covid-19.

This devastated Lam’s friend, Gabriel (not his real name), who consequently fell into anxiety and depression.

“He was a bright kid, shy and reserved, and we used to hang out and play football together,” Lam recalled.

One of the few people Gabriel confided in was Lam, who would listen to him share about his mental health struggles.

Later, Lam narrowly saved him from taking his own life.

This was a rude wake-up call for Lam.

“I wished I could have done more to help him, but I was busy with NS and other responsibilities at the time,” he admitted.

Renewed purpose

With the incident fresh on his mind, Lam returned to JCU, taking on the Bachelor of Psychological Science course with renewed purpose.

His goal was to make a positive impact through psychology, and to help others navigate hardship and depression.

As a way to prioritise his own mental health – Lam also threw himself into the university’s orientation programmes, quickly finding friends he could speak to if he had any struggles.

At the same time, he continued to play football regularly to bond with friends and relieve stress.

Lam said that despite the academic challenges in university, he’s never been more excited and driven to pursue his passion.

He credits his confidence to hard work, a quality he feels is emulated by his football idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I think one’s success is determined by the number of goals they are able to achieve through their will, determination, and discipline,” he said.

“Remember to stay passionate and disciplined in all that you do.”

Lam has big dreams to one day be a university professor, and inspire a new generation of learners to transform society.

For now, however, he’s content to enjoy the process and equip himself with new knowledge and skills for a career in psychology.

Any advice for students stressed about their O-level results, or the next step?

“I would say the key is not to compare yourself to others around you. You are on your own separate journey in life, and if you’re not doing well now, your time to excel is just around the corner,” Lam shared.

“O-levels is not the end of the road, but a stepping stone to figuring out who you are in life and where you want to be. Just remember to stay passionate and disciplined in all that you do.”

