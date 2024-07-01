Back

President Tharman appointed as SUTD's new chancellor

He is the university's third chancellor.

Hannah Martens | July 01, 2024, 03:05 PM

Events

Telegram

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been appointed Singapore University of Technology and Design's (SUTD) new chancellor.

According to a press release by SUTD on Jul. 1, he will be SUTD's third chancellor.

The late S R Nathan was the school's first chancellor and was succeeded by former president Tony Tan, who was chancellor from 2012 to 2022.

As SUTD's new chancellor, President Tharman's duties will include presiding over major official university ceremonies, such as commencement and convocation.

SUTD chairman Lee Tzu Yang said the university is "deeply humbled that President Tharman has accepted our invitation to be our new chancellor."

"His reputation as a world-class economist and policymaker is matched by his humility and rapport with people. Our university community, in particular our students, will gain much from his wisdom and insights."

Other universities

President Tharman is also the chancellor of Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

President Tharman is the patron of Singapore Management University (SMU) and the Singapore University of Social Science (SUSS).

Top photos via MCI & SUTD/Facebook

