Jurong East bistro prints 'Prawn noodles wet wet' Chinese pun on billboard to promote fried Hokkien mee wet version

A billboard placed outside a Jurong East bistro as promotional material has made some do a double take as the sign in Chinese read, "虾面湿湿" (xia mian shi shi).

Some people thought the wording was "too punny" and crass, given how closely the homophonous phrase "xia mian shi shi" also sounds like "down there wet wet" in Chinese.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the owner of the establishment knew exactly what he was doing.

The dining and drinking place, Chocobar, is located at Vision Exchange along Venture Drive.

Too much innuendo

When queried by the Shin Min reporter, staff at the bistro said: "Our prawn noodles contain broth. The boss thought it was a homophonous joke and it was quite interesting, so he asked us to put it up on the billboard. We have put it up for two weeks."

The staff also noted that they had not received any negative complaints.

The staff said: "Sometimes passers-by or diners will laugh when they see the billboard outside, but we haven't received any complaints."

One lady, when interviewed by Shin Min, said she noticed the sign a few days ago and thought it was "vulgar" and "not very classy".

Another member of the public opined that maybe the shop "assumed it was interesting".

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps