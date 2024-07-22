Pomeranian puppy goes missing at Sembawang, owner offering S$1,800 for safe return

Dog owner Gladys Tay has been sleeping uneasy after losing her 10-month-old Pomeranian puppy, Asher.

Worried sick and desperate to have her best friend back, she is offering a hefty reward of S$1,800 to whichever kind soul finds and returns her dog safely.

Emotional support dog

Asher was more than just a cuddly lap dog.

He was a pillar of support when times got rough for Tay, leaving her bereft of his calming presence after he ran out of the house one day and failed to return.

Tay said that the mini Pomeranian rushed out of the house on the night of Jul. 20 without his collar.

Asher weighs about 3kg and can be recognised by his white fur and hints of brown around his ears.

Call to return home

Asher was last seen on a rooftop garden around Block 588 to Block 589, Montreal Drive.

Anyone who finds the pooch can contact his pawrents through the contact information left on their Facebook post:

"He is my emotional dog, and I am not doing the best emotionally right now," said Tay.

Top images via Gladys Tay/Facebook