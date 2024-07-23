'Staying open is not just essential, it is existential for us': PM Wong on lessons gleaned from S. Rajaratnam

Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong delivered a speech at the official launch of "The Lion’s Roar: The Authorised Biography of S. Rajaratnam, Volume Two" by Irene Ng on Jul. 22, 2024.

Irene Ng is also the author of "The Singapore Lion", the first volume of the biography.

S. Rajaratnam was one of Singapore's founding fathers and its first foreign affairs minister. The biography covers his life and work after 1963, as well as Rajaratnam's influence on Singapore's foreign policy principles and strategies.

"Mr Rajaratnam was one of Singapore’s founding fathers and truly the Singapore Lion. He helped create independent Singapore and define who we are and what we stand for as a nation," PM Wong said.

PM Wong highlighted the various ways in which Rajaratnam contributed to Singapore's nation-building, be it as an "anti-colonial activist" from the 1950s, a "fierce warrior against the communists and communalists" in the 1960s, or as an "elder statesman" through the 1980s.

PM Wong's speech covered insights gleaned both from the book and Rajaratnam's life.

Issues of globalisation, solidarity and Singapore's future were discussed.

Insights gleaned

The rise of anti-immigration sentiments

PM Wong spoke about Rajaratnam's foresight in ascertaining the importance of globalisation to Singapore's development.

"As Raja predicted, plugging into global networks enabled us to overcome our small size and lack of hinterland and created growth and prosperity for our people," PM Wong said.

PM Wong also highlighted the rise of nativist and anti-immigration sentiments around the world as a challenge:

"Countries are prioritising their own security interests over international cooperation. A growing sentiment of economic nationalism is challenging the multilateral trading system and reshaping the global order."

PM Wong said Rajaratnam had anticipated this:

"[Rajaratnam] said that the pressure will inevitably grow amongst businessmen and professionals who resent foreigners being awarded contracts on the basis of merit. Instead, there will be calls for projects to be awarded to locals, even if the work is of inferior quality – a demand to protect the second or third best against the best. But Raja warned: Any government that takes this path just to win elections will lead Singapore towards 'irreversible disaster'."

"Staying open is not just essential. It is existential for us," PM Wong added.

"Singapore cannot exist other than as an island city-state connected to the world. We need the best ideas and the best teams to excel and hold our own against tough competition."

Testing our solidarity

PM Wong also cited Rajaratnam's musings on community and solidarity.

Rajaratnam referred to a concept formulated by the 14th-century Islamic philosopher and historian Ibn Khaldun, called "asabiyyah", which describes the bond that exists in a community.

PM Wong said the term might now be called "social capital".

In Rajaratnam's view, "asabiyyah", this sense of community and solidarity explains the rise and fall of societies.

PM Wong said:

"When a community first forms, everyone is prepared for austerity, discipline and self-sacrifice, and society prospers. But over time, as life becomes more comfortable, this sense of solidarity is weakened. People lose their social anchors and seek to advance their own individual interests. When that sense of community and common purpose is eroded, things start to fall apart."

PM Wong also spoke about some of the "powerful forces at play that will test our solidarity".

He noted that race and religion remain "highly emotive issues".

"Raja was an idealist, but he was realistic about what he called the 'primitive emotions of race'," PM Wong said. "He once compared this to a 'wild and hungry beast pacing impatiently behind the bars of a cage', and that we must never let up our efforts to ensure that this 'wild beast remains locked in its cage'."

PM Wong also addressed the rise of echo chambers due to the internet and social media and how they could contribute to social division.

"When one side pushes their demands, another side pushes back twice as hard. Eventually, societies are deeply divided and become impossible to govern," PM Wong said.

PM Wong added:

"This is why we work so hard to keep Singapore society together: Not by suppressing any particular racial, religious or linguistic identity but by expanding the common spaces linking our multiplicities. This is why whenever we confront any controversial issue – be it 377A or conflict in the Middle East – our instinct is not to underline or accentuate the differences, but to seek a consensus that unites as many as possible."

"Bread and circus" leadership

PM Wong also spoke about the challenges that Singapore faces today and in the future.

"The Singapore of 2024 is different from the Singapore of 1965. We are in a much stronger position. But we also face new and daunting challenges. Now, like then, there will be cynics and sceptics who say that we can’t make it."

But he said Rajaratnam reminds us: "A nation creates its own future – every time and all the time. Nothing is predestined.”

"Outsiders can say what they want about us," said PM Wong. "

"But ultimately, here in Singapore, we have agency to determine our own future."

However, PM Wong also pointed out that Rajaratnam had once noted that successful societies tend to go into decline.

PM Wong also warned against what was described as "bread and circus" leadership:

"As he put it, in times of prosperity, there will be a proliferation of leaders who promise a better life for less or even no effort. Time and again, such ‘bread and circus’ leaderships have won the hearts of people time and again, who discover too late that there is no bread or circus, and that they are in an arena confronting hungry lions. To be clear: I offer no bread or circus; no quick or easy solutions. But I know that, working together, we have the means to go against the trend, and keep Singapore exceptional. Importantly, we have the will to build on what we have today and to take Singapore onwards and upwards."

Honouring Rajaratnam's legacy

PM Wong ended his speech by commenting on how Singaporeans might honour Rajaratnam's legacy.

"To me, the best way for us to honour his legacy is for us to be that democracy of deeds — to seek happiness and progress by helping one another," PM Wong said.

"I hope this book will spark further conversations amongst Singaporeans on how we can do so. And how we can all take practical steps, to move ever more closely, day by day, towards that ideal of one united people, regardless of race, language or religion," he added.

"The Lion’s Roar: The Authorised Biography of S. Rajaratnam, Volume Two", a 776-page book published by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, is now available in bookshops.

