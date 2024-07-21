'A close friend of S'pore': PM Wong sends condolences to Vietnamese people, family of late communist party leader

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong conveyed his condolences to the Vietnamese people and family of their late leader Nguyen Phu Trong, who died on Jul. 19 at the age of 80.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 20, PM Wong wrote that Trong was a close friend of Singapore and his leadership contributed significantly to Vietnam’s rapid economic growth and improvements to the lives of the Vietnamese people.

Trong was the former Vietnam president and general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Vietnam," Wong also wrote, adding that he was saddened by his passing.

Trong was the chief of the Vietnamese Communist Party for 13 years before his passing, and died due to "old age and severe illness", the party said.

Vietnam will hold a two-day state funeral next week for Trong, with two days of national mourning set for Jul. 25 and 26.

Top photo via Vietnam Communist Party and Lawrence Wong/Facebook